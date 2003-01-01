Hi and Welcome to my site. You have entered this website via one of the two url's either www.Prisonercellblockh.cjb.net or www.angelfire.com/tv2/PCBH/welcomepage.html This is my website dedicated to the Australian drama program, Prisoner: Cell Block H.

The prison drama was originally shown in Australia from 1979-1986 and has since become popular in many countries. The show first arrived on British television in 1987. It was then repeated on Channel 5 in the UK, but sadly finished in Feb 2001. I hope you like the site, feedback and fault reports etc would be very welcome. You can find my email address down below and on the contact me page...Cheers! PCBH BY DAN, THE SITE WAS DESIGNED AND IS MAINTAINED BY DAN. This website was first made and thought of on the 2nd of April 2001 and has taken me along time to re-make as I have changed the whole site from using an online site builder to using professional software. I would love to hear your comments about my website, please spare time to Email them to me. There is no longer a guest book as it has been taken down due to bad language. If you want your website adding to my links page (preferably prisoner) please email me with your banner and I will place it on the page, In return please put my banner on your site as well. My banners can be found here. LATEST WEBSITE NEWS AND USEFUL INFORMATION News: Real prisoner cast wardrobe on auction!! There are two very cool items up on auction over on ebay at the moment. Two dresses that were actually worn by Chrissie and Lizzie! Head over to ebay and check them out: Actual dress worn by Chrissie Actual dress worn by Lizzie Website designed to be viewed at 1024x768. MAIL@PRISONERCELLBLOCKH.CJB.NET SUBSCRIBE/UNSUBSCRIBE TO SITE UPDATE NOTIFICATION Want to know when every little thing on my site is updated? Or fed up of receiving emails about it? Then click here to do either. MUST VISIT PRISONER WEBSITES!! Special featured banners: PLEASE DO NOT USE ANY CONTENTS FROM THIS WEBSITE ON YOUR OWN SITE WITHOUT PERMISSION Copyright © 2003 - 2004 Prisonercellblockh.cjb.net Dan K All Rights Reserved Disclaimer