|
NATIONAL
State - Regional
Fastpitch Associations
Arkansas USA
Arkansas USSSA
Bryant
Cabot
Fayetteville
Ft. Smith - BGSA
Ft. Smith - SCGSL
Mabelvale
Maumelle
Paragould
Colorado USA
Colorado TC
Colorado USSSA
Boulder
Englewood (CYBSA)
Greeley
Kansas ASA
NAFA Region 4
Kansas NSA
Kansas USSSA
Augusta
Baxter Springs
Hutchinson
Olathe
Paola
Louisiana USA
Louisiana USSSA
Ruston
SW LA USSSA
Missouri USA
Missouri NSA
Missouri USSSA
Ballwin
Blue Springs
Carthage
Columbia
Fenton
Independence
Jackson
Joplin
Kansas City USA
Lee's Summit
Liberty
Manchester
Nevada
Northland
O'Fallon
Springfield
St. Louis USA
St.Louis-Affton
St. Louis
Webster Groves
Oklahoma AFA
Oklahoma NSA
Oklahoma USSSA
Oklahoma OUSA
Del City
Durant
Edmond
Elk City
Enid
Harrah
Heavener
Miami
Moore
Mustang
Newcastle
OKC-OABF
Ponca City
Putnam City
Tulsa
Tennessee USA
Tennessee ISA
Tennessee SSAA
Tennessee USFA
Chattanooga USA
Clarksville
Columbia
East Ridge
Franklin
Hendersonville
La Vergne
Nashville GH
Arizona USA
Georgia USA
Illinois USA
Iowa USA
Kentucky USA
Missisippi ASA
Nebraska USA
New Mexico USA
|
|
Winter Hitting Clinic
Hurricane Athletic Center
Session II
Jan 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th
Lessons will cover hitting approach and keys to attacking pitchers’ best pitch. TU Hurricane Softball staff and players will instruct campers on the skills and fundamentals for offensive philosophy and strategy. Ages 13 & up.
For additional info or questions about this Hitting Camp, please contact: Crissy Strimple or Visit: TU Hurricane Softball
Precision Sports of Broken Arrow is Oklahoma's newest Multi-Sports Training Facility. The indoor facility includes over 5,000 sq ft of wide open turf area with seven retractable batting cages and can accomidate multiple sports including Baseball, Softball, Soccer, Football, Lacrose, Speed / Agility Training and more. In additional to being available for Team/Individual Rentals, they also have staff instructors available for Private Training who all have extensive backgrounds including Professional Athletes, College Coaches, Former College Players and Club Coaches.
For more details on this camp visit the Precision Sports BA web site or contact: Jeff Filali - GM
|
Oklahoma State Softball
2017 Winter
Prospect Camp
January 7-8, 2017
This unique skills camp offers in-depth and advanced training for the particular areas inside the game. Each member of the coaching staff will be leading a specific area that concentrates on their particular area of expertise. This camp will provide quality instruction and the opportunity to interact with several current OSU Cowgirl softball players. Under NCAA rules this camp is open to any and all girls between the ages of 8 thru 22.For more details on this camp visit the OSU Cowgirls Softball Camps web site or contact: Mike Viramontez at (316) 259-1373
~ NEW LOCATION ~
5932 E. 12th St.
Tulsa, OK
Opening December 5, 2016
AASI offers individual & partner lessons for offense & defense. With an 8,000 sq.ft. facility and retractable cages for wide open space, no poles great for team defensive practice. (4) 70' x 12' cages and (2) 55' x 12' cages. Great For Team Rentals. For availability call or email: Coach Mandy Sullivent 918-398-1508. Go to: AASI Website for more information about Coach Mandy Sullivent and her New Location and Upcoming Camps.
|
Lady Riders Softball
Hitting Camp
January 21, 2017
Ages: 13 & Under ~ 9am-12pm
Ages: 14 & Up ~ 1pm-4pm
The Crowder Softball coaches and Roughrider softball team will be holding a clinic to teach the fundamentals of hitting. Campers will receive instruction on hitting techniques and how to be successful at the plate.
Pitching & Catching Camp
January 22, 2017
All Ages
The Crowder softball coaches and Roughrider softball team will be holding their annual Pitching and Catching Clinic. Both pitchers and catchers will get specific instruction in their position. Pitchers will learn different pitching techniques as well as mental aspects of the game. Catchers will learn specific skills to be successful behind the plate.
Visit Crowder Camps or contact: Samantha Juarez for more details.
2017 N.E. Oklahoma
Fastpitch Softball
Tournaments
ASA / USSSA
Most Recent Updates
N.E. Green Country Tournaments
Broken Arrow
Other Oklahoma Tournaments
COMING SOON!!!
(Tournaments Subject To Change)
|
Green Country Softball Magazine
www.greencountrysoftballmagazine.com
www.greencountryball.com
www.greencountrysoftball.com
www.tulsasoftball.com
Help Make GCSM Possible
Any Donation Would Be Appreciated
|National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Return to Top
Bixby Girls
Softball Association
Bentley Softball Park
8050 E 148th Street
Bixby, OK 74008
Rainout Number
918-688-4048
Tournament Contact:
Susan Gibson
918-688-4048
"USSSA"
Tournaments
visit
USSSA.com
|2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"
8 & Under
March 4-6......"CP/Open" Pre-Season 4gg $100
April 1-3......."CP/Open" Spring Opener 4gg $100
April 8-10......"CP/Open" 3rd Annual Benefit 4gg $100
April 15-17...."CP/Open" April Showers DPts 4gg $100
April 22-24...."CP/Open" Bentley Bash 4gg $100
April 29-1....."CP/Open" Battle of the Bats 4gg $100
May 6-8........"CP/Open" Celebrate MOM 4gg $100
May 13-15....."CP/Open" May Flowers DPts 4gg $100
May 20-22....."CP/Open" Bargain Weekend 4gg $75
June 3-5........"CP/Open" June Bug Fun 4gg $100
June 24-26....."CP/Open" Tune up for Nationals 4gg $100
July 1-3........."CP/Open" July Hotties 4gg $100
July 8-10......."CP/Open" Jammin in July 4gg $100
Sept 9-11......."CP/Open" Cooler Days 4gg $100
Sept 23-25....."CP/Open" Autumn Leaves 4gg $100
Oct 14-16......."CP/Open" Fall Brawl 4gg $100
Oct 21-23......."CP/Open" Fall Festival 4gg $100
10 & Under
March 4-6......"Open/C" Pre-Season 4gg $175
April 1-3........"Open" Spring Opener 4gg $185
April 8-10......"Open/C" 3rd Annual Benefit 4gg $185
April 15-17...."Open/C" April Showers DPts 4gg $185
April 22-24...."Open/C" Bentley Bash 4gg $185
April 29-1......"Open/C" Battle of the Bats 4gg $185
May 6-8........"Open/C" Celebrate MOM 4gg $185
May 13-15....."Open/C" May Flowers DPts 4gg $185
May 20-22....."Open/C" Bargain Weekend 4gg $150
June 3-5........"Open/C" June Bug Fun 4gg $185
June 17-19....."C/Rec" USSSA State Tourny 4gg $275
June 24-26....."Open" Tune up for Nationals 4gg $185
July 1-3........."Open" July Hotties 4gg $185
July 8-10......."Open" Jammin in July 4gg $185
Sept 9-11......."Open" Cooler Days 4gg $175
Sept 23-25....."Open" Autumn Leaves 4gg $175
Oct 14-16......"Open" Fall Brawl 4gg $175
Oct 21-23......"Open" Fall Festival 4gg $175
12 & Under
March 4-6......"Open/C" Pre-Season 4gg $175
April 1-3........"C" Spring Opener 4gg $185
April 8-10......"Open/C" 3rd Annual Benefit 4gg $185
April 15-17....."Open/C" April Showers DPts 4gg $185
April 22-24....."Open/C" Bentley Bash 4gg $185
April 29-1......."Open/C" Battle of the Bats 4gg $185
May 6-8........."Open/C" Celebrate MOM 4gg $185
May 13-15......"Open/C" May Flowers DPts 4gg $185
May 20-22......"Open/C" Bargain Weekend 4gg $150
June 3-5........."Open/C" June Bug Fun 4gg $185
June 17-19......"C/Rec" USSSA State Tourny 4gg $275
June 24-26......"Open" Tune up for Nationals 4gg $185
July 1-3.........."Open" July Hotties 4gg $185
July 8-10........"Open" Jammin in July 4gg $185
Sept 9-11........"Open" Cooler Days 4gg $175
Sept 23-25......"Open" Autumn Leaves 4gg $175
Oct 14-16......."Open" Fall Brawl 4gg $175
Oct 21-23......."Open" Fall Festival 4gg $175
|Tournaments cont.
14 & Under
March 4-6......."Open/C" Pre-Season 4gg $175
March 12-14...."Open" Midwest JUCO Showcase 4gg $200
April 1-3........."C" Spring Opener 4gg $185
April 8-10......."Open/C" 3rd Annual Benefit 4gg $185
April 15-17......"Open/C" April Showers DPts 4gg $185
April 22-24......"Open/C" Bentley Bash 4gg $185
April 29-1......."Open/C" Battle of the Bats 4gg $185
May 6-8.........."Open/C" Celebrate MOM 4gg $185
May 13-15......."Open/C" May Flowers DPts 4gg $185
May 20-22......."Open/C" Bargain Weekend 4gg $150
June 3-5.........."Open/C" June Bug Fun 4gg $185
June 24-26......."Open" Tune up for Nationals 4gg $185
July 1-3..........."Open" July Hotties 4gg $185
July 8-10........."Open" Jammin in July 4gg $185
Sept 9-11........."Open" Cooler Days 4gg $175
Sept 23-25......."Open" Autumn Leaves 4gg $175
Oct 14-16........"Open" Fall Brawl 4gg $175
Oct 21-23........"Open" Fall Festival 4gg $175
16 & Under
March 4-6........"Open/C" Pre-Season 4gg $175
March 12-14....."Open" Midwest JUCO Showcase 4gg $200
April 1-3.........."Open" Spring Opener 4gg $185
April 8-10........."Open/C" 3rd Annual Benefit 4gg $185
April 15-17......."Open/C" April Showers DPts 4gg $185
April 22-24......."Open/C" Bentley Bash 4gg $185
April 29-1........."Open/C" Battle of the Bats 4gg $185
May 6-8............"Open/C" Celebrate MOM 4gg $185
May 13-15........"Open/C" May Flowers DPts 4gg $185
May 20-22........"Open/C" Bargain Weekend 4gg $150
June 3-5..........."Open/C" June Bug Fun 4gg $185
June 24-26........"Open" Tune up for Nationals 4gg $185
July 1-3............"Open" July Hotties 4gg $185
July 8-10.........."Open" Jammin in July 4gg $185
Sept 9-11.........."Open" Cooler Days 4gg $175
Sept 23-25........"Open" Autumn Leaves 4gg $175
Oct 14-16........."Open" Fall Brawl 4gg $175
Oct 21-23........."Open" Fall Festival 4gg $175
18 & Under
March 12-14......"Open" Midwest JUCO Showcase 4gg $200
|
|
Return to Top
BAGSL
P.O. Box 2112
Broken Arrow, OK 74013
Off: (918) 251-0868
Fax: (918) 259-9437
Sloan VanBurkleo
Office Manager
Tournament Director
(918) 251-0868
Robert Shafer
918-251-0868
e-mail:
softball@bagsl.org
BALL PARK
Arrowhead 251-0868
RAIN OUT #
(918) 259-9437
Enter
BAGSL "ASA"
Tournaments
National
Tournament Contact
Robert Shafer
(918) 355-4970
|2017 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"
5 Under TB
Mar 25-26...."TB" Pre-Season Warm-Up 3gg RR $60
Apr 21-23...."Rec" Pitch, Hit & Run 3gg $100
June 2-4......."Rec" Post Season League Tourny 4gg
FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
7 & Under
Mar 25-26...."Rec" Pre-Season Warm-Up 3gg RR $60
Apr 21-23...."Rec" Pitch, Hit & Run 4gg $150
June 2-4......."Rec" Post Season League Tourny 4gg
FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
8 & Under
Mar 25-26....."Rec" Pre-Season Warm-Up 3gg RR $60
Apr 21-23....."Rec" Pitch, Hit & Run 4gg $150
June 2-4......."Rec" Post Season League Tourny 4gg
FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
June 30-2....."Rec" ARF in the Park 4gg $175
July 14-16...."Open" National Invititional (NIT) 4gg $200
Sept 10........."Rec" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $150
Sept 16-17...."Rec" Back To School 4gg $175
Oct 7-8........."Rec" Save 2nd Base 4gg $175
Oct 28-29....."Rec" Halloween Classic 4gg $175
10 & Under
Mar 25-26....."C/Open" Pre-Season Warm-Up 3gg RR $60
Apr 9............"Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Apr 14-15......"C/Open" Easter Bunny Classic 4gg $200
Apr 21-23......"C/Rec" Pitch, Hit & Run 4gg $200
May 5-7........."C" Bring Home the Bling-Ring 4gg $200
June 2-4........."C/Rec" Post Season League Tourny 4gg
FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
June 16-18....."Open" Regional Qualifier 2gg $275
June 30-2......"C/Open" ARF in the Park 4gg $200
July 14-16....."Open" National Invititional (NIT) 4gg $250
Sept 10.........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Sept 16-17....."C/Open" Back To School 4gg $200
Oct 7-8.........."C/Open" Save 2nd Base 4gg $200
Oct 28-29......."C/Open" Halloween Classic 4gg $200
12 & Under
Mar 25-26....."C/Open" Pre-Season Warm-Up 3gg RR $60
Apr 2............"Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Apr 9............"Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Apr 14-15......"C/Open" Easter Bunny Classic 4gg $200
Apr 21-23......"C/Rec" Pitch, Hit & Run 4gg $200
May 5-7........"C" Bring Home the Bling-Ring 4gg $200
May 12-14....."Open" Rooster Days 7gg $400
June 2-4........"C/Rec" Post Season League Tourny 4gg
FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
June 16-18...."Open" Regional Qualifier 2gg $275
June 16-18...."C" STATE TOURNAMENT 4gg $325
June 30-2......"C/Open" ARF in the Park 4gg $200
July 14-16....."Open" National Invititional (NIT) 4gg $250
Sept 10........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Sept 16-17....."C/Open" Back To School 4gg $200
Oct 7-8........."C/Open" Save 2nd Base 4gg $200
Oct 28-29......"C/Open" Halloween Classic 4gg $200
|
Tournaments cont.
14 & Under
Mar 25-26...."C/Open" Pre-Season Warm-Up 3gg RR $60
Apr 2..........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Apr 9..........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Apr 14-15....."C/Open" Easter Bunny Classic 4gg $200
Apr 21-23....."C/Rec" Pitch, Hit & Run 4gg $200
Apr 30........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
May 5-7......."C" Bring Home the Bling-Rings 4gg $200
May 12-14...."Open" Rooster Days 7gg $400
May 19-21...."Open" Host Hall of Fame-Rings 2gg $275
June 2-4......."C/Rec" Post Season League Tourny 4gg
FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
June 23-25..."Open" Reg. Qual. & ST Championship 4gg $325
July 14-16...."Open" National Invititional (NIT) 4gg $250
July 26-30...."B" SOUTHERN NATIONALS ; 4gg $475
Sept 10........"Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Oct 7-8........"C/Open" Save 2nd Base 4gg $200
Nov 3-5......."Open" Heartland Classic Showcase 5gg $400
16 & Under
Apr 2..........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Apr 9..........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
May 12-14...."Open" Rooster Days 7gg $400
June 23-25..."Open" Reg. Qualifier & STATE 4gg $325
July 26-30...."B" SOUTHERN NATIONALS ; 4gg $475
Sept 10........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Nov 3-5........"Open" Heartland Classic Showcase 5gg $400
18 & Under
Apr 2.........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Apr 9.........."Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
May 12-14..."Open" Rooster Days 7gg $400
June 23-25..."Open" Reg. Qualifier & STATE 4gg $325
Sept 10........"Open" Friendly (No Gate) 3gg RR $175
Nov 3-5......."Open" Heartland Classic Showcase 5gg $400
|
|
Return to Top
|
CGSA
P.O. Box 93
Claremore, OK 74018
Tournament Directors
Shane Poorboy
or Tony Gibson
Rainout Info
(918) 341-5052
Qualifiers & State
Tim Hasselbring
(918) 679-0043
|
2015 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"
8 & Under
May 8-10....."CP/Rec" Mother's Day Tournament 4gg $75
July 3-5......."CP/Rec" July 4th Tournament 4gg $75
10 & Under
May 8-10....."Rec" Mother's Day Tournament 4gg $75
June 12-14..."Open" 10u Host HOF Qualifier 2gg $225
June 19-21..."A/B" State Tournament 4gg $325
July 3-5......."Rec" July 4th Tournament 4gg $75
|Tournaments Cont.
12 & Under
May 8-10....."Rec" Mother's Day Tournament 4gg $75
June 12-14..."Open" 12u Host HOF Qualifier 2gg $225
July 3-5........"Rec" July 4th Tournament 4gg $75
14 & Under
June 19-21....."Open" 14u Host HOF Qualifier 2gg $225
|
|
Return to Top
|
Jenks Girls
Softball Federation
Jenks Park West
201 S. Koa Street
Jenks, OK 74037
Rainout #
918.298.2208
Michael Sanders
(918) 688-4132
|2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"
6 & Under
April 23-24...."Rec/AS" Swing For The Fences 4gg $158
May 7-8........"Rec/AS" Day At The Ballpark 4gg $158
June 4-5........"Rec/AS" Hot Summer Days 4gg $158
8 & Under
April 23-24....."Rec/AS" Swing For The Fences 4gg $158
May 7-8........."Rec/AS" Day At The Ballpark 4gg $158
May 14-15......"Open" Fun In The Sun 4gg $158
June 4-5........."Rec/AS" Hot Summer Days 4gg $158
June 11-12......"Open" Summer Showdown 4gg $158
10 & Under
April 23-24....."Rec/AS" Swing For The Fences 4gg $184
May 7-8........."Rec/AS" Day At The Ballpark 4gg $184
June 4-5.........."Rec/AS" Hot Summer Days 4gg $184
June 11-12......"C" Summer Showdown 4gg $184
| Tournaments cont.
12 & Under
April 23-24....."Rec/AS" Swing For The Fences 4gg $184
May 7-8........."Rec/AS" Day At The Ballpark 4gg $184
May 14-15......"C" Fun In The Sun 4gg $184
June 4-5.........."Rec/AS" Hot Summer Days 4gg $184
June 11-12......"C" Summer Showdown 4gg $184
14 & Under
April 23-24....."Rec/AS" Swing For The Fences 4gg $184
May 7-8........."Rec/AS" Day At The Ballpark 4gg $184
May 14-15......"C" Fun In The Sun 4gg $184
June 4-5........."Rec/AS" Hot Summer Days 4gg $184
|
|
Return to Top
|
Love Hatbox
Sports Complex
34th & Arline Street
Muskogee,
OK 74402
(918) 682-3745
Tournament Director
Neil Hays
(918) 617-5564
|2015 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"
8 & Under
March 27-29..."Open/Rec/AS" Kickoff Klassic 4gg $155
April 10-12...."Open/Rec/AS" Swing into Spring 4gg $165
April 24-26...."Open/Rec/AS" Spring Classic 4gg $190
May 15-17....."Open/Rec/AS" May Daze 3gg $125
10 & Under
March 27-29..."Open/Rec/AS" Kickoff Klassic 4gg $195
April 4.........."Open/Rec/AS" Easter Bash - Sat. 3gg $195
April 24-26...."Open/Rec/AS" Spring Classic 4gg $190
May 15-17....."Open/Rec/AS" May Daze 3gg $125
12 & Under
April 4........."Open/Rec/AS" Easter Bash - Sat. 3gg $195
April 10-12..."Open/Rec/AS" Swing into Spring 4gg $195
May 8-10......"Open/Rec/AS" Mother's Day Clas. 3gg $175
|
Tournaments Cont.
14 & Under
April 4.........."Open/Rec/AS" Easter Bash - Sat. 3gg $195
April 24-26....."Open/Rec/AS" Spring Classic 4gg $190
May 8-10......."Open/Rec/AS" Mother's Day Clas. 4gg $175
May 15-17......"Open/Rec/AS" May Daze 3gg $125
16 & Under
April 10-12....."Open/Rec/AS" Swing into Spring 4gg $195
May 8-10........"Open/Rec/AS" Mother's Day Clas. 3gg $175
|
|
Return to Top
|
Owasso Sports Park
10320 E. 116th St North
Owasso OK 74055
RAINOUT #
(918) 202-8440
Vice-President
Brian Dugan
|
2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"
6 & Under
March 25-26..."Open/C" In The Swing 4gg $99
April 29-1......"Open/C" She Got Game 4gg $150
8 & Under
March 25-26..."Open/C" In The Swing 4gg $99
April 8-10......"Open/C" Wild Hare 4gg $150
May 20-22......"Open/C" Strikes Against Cancer 4gg $200
June 10-12......"Open/C" Jennifer Gibson Benefit 4gg $150
Oct 14-16......."Open/C" Fall Brawl 4gg $150
Nov 11-13......"Open/C" Toys 4 Tots 2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy
10 & Under
March 11-13..."Open/C" Rusty but Ready 4gg $99
April 8-10......"Open/C" Wild Hare 4gg $150
May 20-22....."Open/C" Strikes Against Cancer 4gg $200
June 10-12....."Open/C" Jennifer Gibson Benefit 4gg $150
Oct 14-16......."Open/C" Fall Brawl 4gg $150
Nov 11-13......"Open/C" Toys 4 Tots 2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy
12 & Under
March 11-13...."Open/C" Rusty but Ready 4gg $99
April 8-10......."Open/C" Wild Hare 4gg $150
May 20-22......."Open/C" Strikes Against Cancer 4gg $200
June 10-12......."Open/C" Jennifer Gibson Benefit 4gg $150
June 24-26......."A" State Championship 4gg $325
Oct 14-16........"Open/C" Fall Brawl 4gg $150
Nov 11-13......."Open/C" Toys 4 Tots 2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy
|Tournaments cont.
14 & Under
March 11-13..."Open/C" Rusty but Ready 4gg $99
April 29-1......"Open/C" She Got Game 4gg $150
May 13-15......"Open/C" Strikes Against Cancer 4gg $200
June 10-12......"Open/C" Jennifer Gibson Benefit 4gg $150
Oct 28-30........"Open/C" Spook-OUT 4gg $150
Nov 4-6.........."Open/C" Toys 4 Tots 2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy
16 & Under
March 25-26....."Open/C" In The Swing 4gg $99
April 29-1........"Open/C" She Got Game 4gg $150
May 13-15........"Open/C" Strikes Against Cancer 4gg $200
Oct 28-30........."Open/C" Spook-OUT 4gg $150
Nov 4-6............"Open/C" Toys 4 Tots 2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy
18 & Under
March 25-26......"Open/C" In The Swing 4gg $99
April 29-1........."Open/C" She Got Game 4gg $150
May 13-15........."Open/C" Strikes Against Cancer 4gg $200
Oct 28-30.........."Open/C" Spook-OUT 2gg $150
|
|
Return to Top
Lake Area SB Assoc.
Heather Baucom
(918) 373-2415
|2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"
6 & Under
April 22-23........"Rec" $100 4gg
May 20-21........."Rec" $100 4gg
8 & Under
April 15-16........"Rec" $100 4gg
May 20-21........."Rec" $100 4gg
10 & Under
April 29-30........"Rec" $150 4gg
June 10-11........."Open/Rec" $150 4gg
12 & Under
May 6-7............"Rec" $150 4gg
June 17-18........."Open/Rec" $150 4gg
|Tournaments Cont.
14 & Under
April 8-9..........."Open" $150 4gg
May 6-7............."Rec" $150 4gg
16/18 & Under
May 13-14.........."Open" $150 4gg
June 3-4.............."Open" $150 4gg
|
|
Return to Top
SSGS
Ramsey Softball
Complex
(918) 246-2570
Rainout #
(918) 365-1149
Tournament Director
Don Harrell
(918)954-0246
|
2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"
6 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C" Umpire Tourn. RR $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C" Spring Up 3gg $75
April 15-17....."Open/C" River Bash 3gg $275
April 29-1......."Open/C" Tie Dye 3gg $25
8 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C" Umpire Tourn. RR $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C" Spring Up 3gg $100
April 15-17....."Open/C" River Bash 4gg $75
April 29-1......."Open/C" Tie Dye 4gg $75
May 13-15......"Open/C" Mayfest 4gg $150
May 20-22......"Rec" Top Gun 4gg $150
June 3-5........."Open/C" Gear Up 4gg $150
10 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/Rec/AS" Umpire Tourn. RR $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/Rec/AS" Spring Up 3gg $150
April 15-17....."Open/Rec/AS" River Bash 4gg $150
April 29-1......."Open/Rec/AS" Tie Dye 4gg $125
May 13-15......"Open/Rec/AS" Mayfest 4gg $150
May 20-22......"Rec" Top Gun 4gg $150
June 3-5.........."Open/Rec/AS" Gear Up 4gg $150
12 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C" Umpire Tourn. RR $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C" Spring Up 3gg $150
April 8-10......"Open/C" Battle at the River 6gg $250
April 15-17....."Open/C" River Bash 4gg $150
April 22-24....."Open/C" Hard Knocks 5gg $250
May 6-7........."Open/C" 3rd Thank You Mother 3gg $200
May 20-22......"Rec" Top Gun 4gg $150
June 3-5........."Open/C" Gear Up 4gg $150
June 24-26......"Open/C" Summer Heat 5gg $265
|Tournaments Cont.
14 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C" Umpire Tourn. RR $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C" Spring Up 3gg $200
April 8-10......"Open/C" Battle at the River 6gg $250
May 6-7........."Open/C" 3rd Thank You Mother 3gg $200
May 13-15......"Open/C" Mayfest 4gg $250
June 24-26......"Open/C" Summer Heat 5gg $265
16 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C" Umpire Tourn. RR $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C" Spring Up 3gg $200
April 22-24....."Open/C" Hard Knocks 5gg $250
May 6-7........."Open/C" 3rd Thank You Mother 3gg $200
May 13-15......"Open/C" Mayfest 4gg $250
June 24-26......"Open/C" Summer Heat 5gg $265
|
|
Return to Top
Sapulpa GSA
1200 S. Wickham Road
Sapulpa, OK 74067
(918) 224-0144
Rainout #
(918) 512-6267
Tournament Director
Tracy Haubert
(918) 606-7522
|2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"
6 & Under
April 29-1......"Rec/AS" Swing Into Spring 4gg $132
June 10-12......"Open" USSSA State 4gg $210
7 & Under
June 10-12......"Open" USSSA CP State 4gg $210
8 & Under
April 29-1......"Open/Rec" Swing Into Spring 4gg $132
June 10-12......"Open/Rec" USSSA CP State 4gg $210
10 & Under
May 13-15......"Open/Rec/AS" May Daze 4gg $184
|Tournaments Cont.
12 & Under
April 1-3........"Open" Reese-Coffey Memorial 4gg $210
May 13-15......"Open/C/Rec/AS" May Daze 4gg $184
14 & Under
April 1-3........."Open" Reese-Coffey Memorial 4gg $210
|
|
Return to Top
Northeastern Oklahoma
Softball Association
24278 E. 745 Rd
Tahlequah, OK 74464
Edna M Carson
Sports Complex
1155 W Hickory
Stilwell, OK 74960
Tournament Director
Les Hannah
(918) 822-4423
|2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"
6 & Under
Feb 13-14......"TB" I Love Softball (friendly) 4gg $100
Aug 13-14....."TB" Back to School 5gg $150
8 & Under
Feb 13-14......."CP" I Love Softball (friendly) 4gg $150
May 13-15......"CP" Strawberry Festival 5gg $250
Aug 13-14......"CP" Back to School 5gg $200
Sept 10-11......"CP" Summer’s End 4gg $150
10 & Under
Feb 13-14......."Open" I Love Softball (friendly) 4gg $150
April 2-3........"Open" Fools for Softball 4gg $150
May 13-15......"Open" Strawberry Festival 5gg $250
Aug 13-14......"Open" Back to School 5gg $200
Sept 10-11......"Open" Summer’s End 4gg $150
12 & Under
Feb 20-21......."Open" I Love Softball (friendly) 4gg $150
March 19-20...."Open" Shamrock Slam 5gg $200
May 13-15......"Open" Strawberry Festival 5gg $250
Sept 10-11......"Open" Summer’s End 4gg $150
|Tournaments Cont.
14 & Under
Feb 20-21......."Open" I Love Softball (friendly) 4gg $150
March 19-20...."Open" Shamrock Slam 5gg $200
April 2-3........."Open" Fools for Softball 4gg $150
Sept 17-18......."Open" Summer’s End 4gg $150
16 & Under
April 2-3.........."Open" Fools for Softball 4gg $150
Sept 17-18........"Open" Summer’s End 4gg $150
|
Return to Top
Northeastern Oklahoma
Softball Association
24278 E. 745 Rd
Tahlequah, OK 74464
Sequoyah SB Complex
Tournament Director
Les Hannah
(918) 822-4423
|2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"
6 & Under
April 9-10......"TB" Fools for Softball 4gg $100
8 & Under
March 5-6......."CP" In Like a Lion 4gg $150
April 9-10......."CP" Fools for Softball 4gg $100
May 7-8.........."CP" Mothers’ Day 4gg $150
Oct 22-23........"CP" Balloween 4gg $150
Nov 12-13......."CP" Veterans’ Day 4gg $150
10 & Under
March 5-6......."Open" In Like a Lion 4gg $150
May 7-8........."Open" Mothers’ Day 4gg $150
May 28-29......"Open" Memorial Day 4gg $150
Oct 8-9..........."Open" OctoberFast 4gg $150
Oct 22-23........"Open" Balloween 4gg $150
Nov 12-13......."Open" Veterans’ Day 4gg $150
|Tournaments Cont.
12 & Under
March 5-6......"Open" In Like a Lion 4gg $150
April 9-10......"Open" Fools for Softball 4gg $100
April 29-1......"Open" Red Fern Tournament 5gg $250
May 7-8........."Open" Mothers’ Day 4gg $150
May 28-29......"Open" Memorial Day 4gg $150
June 24-26......"B" ASA State Championship 4gg $n/a
Oct 8-9..........."Open" OctoberFast 4gg $150
Oct 22-23........"Open" Balloween 4gg $150
Nov 12-13......."Open" Veterans’ Day 4gg $150
14 & Under
April 29-1........"Open" Red Fern Tournament 5gg $250
May 28-29........"Open" Memorial Day 4gg $150
Oct 8-9............"Open" OctoberFast 4gg $150
16 & Under
April 29-1........."Open" Red Fern Tournament 5gg $250
Return to Top
|
TGSF
P.O. Box 691973
Tulsa, OK 74169
(918) 437-5072
Fax: (918) 610-5767
RAINOUT #
(918) 721-0848
For Tournament Info
Contact: Lynn Arnold
TGSF "USSSA" Tournaments
visit
USSSA.com
|
2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"
6 & Under
May 28-30......."Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $145
8 & Under
March 5-6......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $75
March 12-13..."Open" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $150
March 26........"Open" Jelly Bean Jamboree 2gg $90
April 2-3........"Open" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $145
April 2-3........"Rec" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $125
April 9-10......."Open" Sock it to Me 6gg $145
April 16-17....."Open" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $150
April 16-17....."Rec" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $130
April 23-24....."Open" Love the Game 5gg $135
May 7............"Open" Turn 2 (Saturday) 4gg $95
May 8............"Open" Turn 2 (Sunday) 3gg $80
May 14-15......"Open" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $150
May 14-15......"Rec" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $130
May 21-22......"Open" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $145
May 21-22......"Rec" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $125
May 28-30......"Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $145
June 25-26......"Open" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $170
June 25-26......"Rec" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $150
Sept 17-18......"Open" My Wish for You NIT 4gg $150
Sept 24-25......"Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $145
Oct 8-9..........."Open" Reach for the Stars NIT 4gg $150
Oct 15-16........"Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $135
Oct 22-23........"Open" Monster Mash 3gg $100
Oct 29-30........"Open" Time of Your Life 5gg $145
Nov 12-13......."Open" Turn Out the Lights 6gg $145
10 & Under
March 5-6......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $75
March 12-13..."Open" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $260
March 26........"Open" Jelly Bean Jamboree 2gg $165
April 2-3........"Open" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $270
April 2-3........"Rec" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $250
April 9-10......."Open" Sock it to Me 6gg $270
April 16-17....."Open" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $260
April 16-17....."Rec" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $240
April 23-24....."Open" Love the Game 5gg $250
May 7............"Open" Turn 2 (Saturday) 4gg $165
May 8............"Open" Turn 2 (Sunday) 3gg $140
May 14-15......"Open" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $260
May 14-15......"Rec" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $240
May 21-22......"Open" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $270
May 21-22......"Rec" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $250
May 28-30......"Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $270
June 18-19......"Open" Border Wars 4gg $275
June 25-26......"Open" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $295
June 25-26......"Rec" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $275
Sept 17-18......"Open" My Wish for You NIT 4gg $260
Sept 24-25......"Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $270
Oct 8-9..........."Open" Reach for the Stars NIT 4gg $260
Oct 15-16........"Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $250
Oct 22-23........"Open" Monster Mash 3gg $180
Oct 29-30........"Open" Time of Your Life 5gg $270
Nov 12-13......."Open" Turn Out the Lights 6gg $270
12 & Under
March 5-6......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $75
March 12-13..."Open/C" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $260
March 26........"Open" Jelly Bean Jamboree 2gg $165
April 2-3........"Rec" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $250
Apeil 3.........."Rec" RRGA Friendly 3gg $140
April 9-10......"Open" Sock it to Me 6gg $270
April 16-17...."Open/C" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $260
April 16-17...."Rec" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $240
April 23-24...."Open/C" Love the Game 5gg $250
May 7..........."Open" Turn 2 (Saturday) 4gg $165
May 8..........."Open" Turn 2 (Sunday) 3gg $140
May 14-15....."Open/C" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $260
May 14-15....."Rec" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $240
May 21-22....."Open/C" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $270
May 21-22....."Rec" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $250
May 28-30....."Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $270
June 3-5........"Open" USA ES Qualifier-Reg. 2 4gg $545
June 18-19....."Open" Border Wars 4gg $275
June 25-26....."Open/C" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $295
June 25-26....."Rec" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $275
Sept 17-18....."Open" My Wish for You NIT 4gg $260
Sept 24-25....."Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $270
Oct 8-9.........."Open" Reach for the Stars NIT 4gg $260
Oct 15-16......."Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $250
Oct 22-23......."Open" Monster Mash 3gg $180
Oct 29-30......."Open" Time of Your Life 5gg $270
Nov 12-13......"Open" Turn Out the Lights 6gg $270
13 & Under
June 11-12......"Open" USSSA State 4gg $275
|Tournaments Cont.
14 & Under
March 5-6......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $75
March 12-13..."Open/C" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $260
March 26........"Open" Jelly Bean Jamboree 2gg $165
Apeil 2-3........"Rec" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $250
April 3.........."Rec" RRGA Friendly 3gg $140
April 9-10......."Open" Sock it to Me 6gg $270
April 16-17....."Open/C" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $260
April 16-17....."Rec" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $240
April 23-24....."Open/C" Love the Game 5gg $250
May 7............"Open" Turn 2 (Saturday) 4gg $165
May 8............"Open" Turn 2 (Sunday) 3gg $140
May 14-15......"Open/C" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $260
May 14-15......"Rec" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $240
May 21-22......"Open/C" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $270
May 21-22......"Rec" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $250
May 28-30......"Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $270
June 3-5........."Open" USA ES Qualifier-Reg. 2 4gg $545
June 11-12......"A/B/C/Rec" USSSA State 4gg $275
June 18-19......"Open" Border Wars 4gg $275
June 25-26......"Open/C" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $295
June 25-26......"Rec" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $275
Sept 17-18......"Open" My Wish for You NIT 4gg $260
Sept 24-25......"Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $270
Oct 8-9..........."Open" Reach for the Stars NIT 4gg $260
Oct 15-16........"Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $250
Oct 22-23........"Open" Monster Mash 3gg $180
Oct 29-30........"Open" Time of Your Life 5gg $270
Nov 12-13......."Open" Turn Out the Lights 6gg $270
15 & Under
June 11-12......"Open" USSSA State 4gg $275
16 & Under
March 5-6......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $75
March 12-13..."Open" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $260
March 26........"Open" Jelly Bean Jamboree 2gg $165
April 2-3........"Open" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $250
April 9-10......."Open" Sock it to Me 6gg $270
April 16-17....."Open" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $260
April 23-24....."Open" Love the Game 5gg $250
May 7............"Open" Turn 2 (Saturday) 4gg $165
May 8............"Open" Turn 2 (Sunday) 3gg $140
May 14-15......"Open" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $260
May 21-22......"Open" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $270
May 28-30......"Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $270
June 3-5........."Open" USA ES Qualifier-Reg. 2 4gg $545
June 11-12......"A/B/C/Rec" USSSA State 4gg $275
June 18-19......"Open" Border Wars 4gg $275
June 25-26......"Open" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $295
Oct 8-9..........."Open" Reach for the Stars NIT 4gg $260
Oct 15-16........"Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $250
Oct 22-23........"Open" Monster Mash 3gg $180
Oct 29-30........"Open" Time of Your Life 5gg $270
Nov 5-6.........."Open" Fall Showcase 5gg $490
Nov 12-13......."Open" Turn Out the Lights 6gg $270
18 & Under
March 5-6......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $75
March 12-13..."Open" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $260
March 13........"Open" S365 NIT Friendly 3gg $140
March 26........"Open" Jelly Bean Jamboree 2gg $165
April 3..........."Open" RRGA Friendly 3gg $140
April 9-10......."Open" Sock it to Me 6gg $270
April 10........."Open" SITM Friendly 3gg $140
April 16-17....."Open" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $260
April 17.........."Open" BTTB NIT Friendly 3gg $140
April 23-24....."Open" Love the Game 5gg $250
April 24........."Open" LTG Friendly 3gg $140
May 7............"Open" Turn 2 (Saturday) 4gg $165
May 8............"Open" Turn 2 (Sunday) 3gg $140
May 14-15......"Open" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $260
May 15.........."Open" SR NIT Friendly 3gg $140
May 21-22......"Open" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $270
May 22.........."Open" ISTS Friendly 3gg $140
May 28-30......"Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $270
June 3-5........."Open" USA ES Qualifier-Reg. 2 4gg $545
June 11-12......"A/B/C/Rec" USSSA State 4gg $275
June 18-19......"Open" Border Wars 4gg $275
June 25-26......"Open" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $295
June 26.........."Open" FITS NIT Friendly 3gg $140
Oct 8-9..........."Open" Reach for the Stars NIT 4gg $260
Oct 9.............."Open" RFTS NIT Friendly 3gg $140
Oct 15-16........"Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $250
Oct 16............"Open" MM Friendly 3gg $140
Oct 22-23........"Open" Monster Mash 3gg $180
Oct 29-30........"Open" Time of Your Life 5gg $270
Oct 30............"Open" TOYL Friendly 3gg $140
Nov 5-6.........."Open" Fall Showcase 5gg $490
Nov 12-13......."Open" Turn Out the Lights 6gg $270
|
|
GCSM ~ P.O.
Box 811 ~ Broken Arrow, OK 74013 ~ (918) 451-BALL (2255) ~ Email: greencountryball@aol.com
Web Site
Updated By GCSM ~ Copyright 2000-2017 ~ All Rights Reserved
This site is best
viewed with Microsoft
Internet Explorer