2017 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments

"USSSA Tournaments"

8 & Under

March 4-5......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $80 March 11-12..."Open/Rec" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $140 March 25-26..."Open/Rec" Bad to the Bone 5gg $135 April 8-9........"Open/C" Duel on the Diamon 6gg $135 April 15........."Open/Rec" Easter Celebration 2gg $90 April 22-23....."Open/Rec" Love the Game NIT 4gg $140 April 29-30....."Open/Rec" Hits for Heroes 5gg $125 May 6-7........."Open/Rec" Softball Rocks 5gg $135 May 20-21......"Open/Rec" SB Time Somewhere NIT 4gg $140 May 27-28....."Open/Rec" Memorial Day Cls. 6gg $135 June 24-25....."Open/Rec" Bring the Heat 5gg $125 July 1-2........."Open/Rec" Freedom Rings 5gg $135 Sept 16-17......"Open" My Wish For You NIT 4gg $140 Sept 23-24......"Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $135 Oct 7-8.........."Open" Hey Batter Batter NIT 4gg $140 Oct 14-15......."Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $125 Oct 21-22......."Open" Halloween Havoc 4gg $115 Nov 11-12......"Open" Strikes for Bikes 5gg $135

9 & Under

March 25-26..."Open/C" Bad to the Bone (WFC) 5gg $260 May 6-7........."Open/C" Softball Rocks (WFC) 5gg $260 May 27-28......"Open/C" Mem.Day Classic(WFC) 6gg $260

10 & Under

March 4-5......."Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $80 March 11-12..."Open/C" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $250 March 25-26..."Open/C" Bad to the Bone (WFC) 5gg $260 April 8-9........"Open/C" Duel on the Diamond 6gg $260 April 15........."Open/C" Easter Celebration 2gg $165 April 22-23....."Open/C" Love the Game NIT 4gg $250 April 29-30....."Open/C" Hits for Heroes 5gg $240 May 6-7........."Open/C" Softball Rocks (WFC) 5gg $260 May 20-21......"Open/C" SB Time Somewhere NIT 4gg $250 May 27-28......"Open/C" Memorial Day Cls.(WFC) 6gg $260 June 17-18......"Open" Border Wars 4gg $275 June 24-25......"Open/C" Bring the Heat 5gg $240 July 1-2.........."Open/C" Freedom Rings 5gg $260 Sept 16-17......"Open" My Wish For You NIT 4gg $250 Sept 23-24......"Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $260 Oct 7-8..........."Open" Hey Batter Batter NIT 4gg $250 Oct 14-15......."Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $240 Oct 21-22......."Open" Halloween Havoc 4gg $225 Nov 11-12......"Open" Strikes for Bikes 5gg $260

11 & Under

March 25-26..."Open/C" Bad to the Bone (WFC) 5gg $260 May 6-7........."Open/C" Softball Rocks (WFC) 5gg $260 May 27-28......"Open/C" Mem. Day Classic(WFC) 6gg $260

12 & Under

March 4-5......."Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $80 March 11-12..."Open/C" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $250 March 25-26..."Open/C" Bad to the Bone 5gg $260 April 1-2........"Open/C" Living The Dream 4gg $225 April 8-9........"Open/C" Duel on the Diamond 6gg $260 April 15........."Open/C" Easter Celebration 2gg $165 April 22-23....."Open/C" Love the Game NIT 4gg $250 April 29-30....."Open/C" Hits for Heroes 5gg $240 May 6-7........."Open/C" Softball Rocks 5gg $260 May 20-21......"Open/C" SB Time Somewhere NIT 4gg $250 May 27-28......"Open/C" Memorial Day Cls. 6gg $260 June 3-4........."Open/C" USA ES Qual. Tul Shootout 4gg $630 June 10-11......"A/B" USSSA STATE 2gg $275 June 17-18......"Open" Border Wars 4gg $275 June 24-25......"Open/C" Bring the Heat 5gg $240 July 1-2.........."Open/C" Freedom Rings 5gg $260 July 8-9.........."Open" Night Owl NIT 4gg $390 Sept 16-17......"Open" My Wish For You NIT 4gg $250 Sept 23-24......"Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $260 Oct 7-8..........."Open" Hey Batter Batter NIT 4gg $250 Oct 14-15......."Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $240 Oct 21-22......."Open" Halloween Havoc 4gg $225 Nov 11-12......"Open" Strikes for Bikes 5gg $260

13 & Under

March 25-26..."Open/C" Bad To The Bone (WFC) 5gg $260 May 6-7........."Open/C" Softball Rocks (WFC) 5gg $260 May 27-28......"Open/C" Mem. Day Classic(WFC) 6gg $260