2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments

"USSSA Tournaments"

6 & Under

May 28-30......."Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $145



8 & Under

March 5-6......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $75 March 12-13..."Open" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $150 March 26........"Open" Jelly Bean Jamboree 2gg $90 April 2-3........"Open" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $145 April 2-3........"Rec" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $125 April 9-10......."Open" Sock it to Me 6gg $145 April 16-17....."Open" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $150 April 16-17....."Rec" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $130 April 23-24....."Open" Love the Game 5gg $135 May 7............"Open" Turn 2 (Saturday) 4gg $95 May 8............"Open" Turn 2 (Sunday) 3gg $80 May 14-15......"Open" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $150 May 14-15......"Rec" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $130 May 21-22......"Open" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $145 May 21-22......"Rec" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $125 May 28-30......"Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $145 June 25-26......"Open" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $170 June 25-26......"Rec" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $150 Sept 17-18......"Open" My Wish for You NIT 4gg $150 Sept 24-25......"Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $145 Oct 8-9..........."Open" Reach for the Stars NIT 4gg $150 Oct 15-16........"Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $135 Oct 22-23........"Open" Monster Mash 3gg $100 Oct 29-30........"Open" Time of Your Life 5gg $145 Nov 12-13......."Open" Turn Out the Lights 6gg $145



10 & Under

March 5-6......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $75 March 12-13..."Open" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $260 March 26........"Open" Jelly Bean Jamboree 2gg $165 April 2-3........"Open" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $270 April 2-3........"Rec" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $250 April 9-10......."Open" Sock it to Me 6gg $270 April 16-17....."Open" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $260 April 16-17....."Rec" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $240 April 23-24....."Open" Love the Game 5gg $250 May 7............"Open" Turn 2 (Saturday) 4gg $165 May 8............"Open" Turn 2 (Sunday) 3gg $140 May 14-15......"Open" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $260 May 14-15......"Rec" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $240 May 21-22......"Open" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $270 May 21-22......"Rec" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $250 May 28-30......"Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $270 June 18-19......"Open" Border Wars 4gg $275 June 25-26......"Open" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $295 June 25-26......"Rec" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $275 Sept 17-18......"Open" My Wish for You NIT 4gg $260 Sept 24-25......"Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $270 Oct 8-9..........."Open" Reach for the Stars NIT 4gg $260 Oct 15-16........"Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $250 Oct 22-23........"Open" Monster Mash 3gg $180 Oct 29-30........"Open" Time of Your Life 5gg $270 Nov 12-13......."Open" Turn Out the Lights 6gg $270



12 & Under

March 5-6......"Open" Umpire Tournament 3gg $75 March 12-13..."Open/C" Softball 365 NIT 4gg $260 March 26........"Open" Jelly Bean Jamboree 2gg $165 April 2-3........"Rec" Rain Rain Go Away 5gg $250 Apeil 3.........."Rec" RRGA Friendly 3gg $140 April 9-10......"Open" Sock it to Me 6gg $270 April 16-17...."Open/C" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $260 April 16-17...."Rec" Bad to the Bone NIT 4gg $240 April 23-24...."Open/C" Love the Game 5gg $250 May 7..........."Open" Turn 2 (Saturday) 4gg $165 May 8..........."Open" Turn 2 (Sunday) 3gg $140 May 14-15....."Open/C" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $260 May 14-15....."Rec" Softball Rocks NIT 4gg $240 May 21-22....."Open/C" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $270 May 21-22....."Rec" Softball Time Somewhere 5gg $250 May 28-30....."Open" Memorial Day Classic 6gg $270 June 3-5........"Open" USA ES Qualifier-Reg. 2 4gg $545 June 18-19....."Open" Border Wars 4gg $275 June 25-26....."Open/C" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $295 June 25-26....."Rec" Fun in the Sun NIT 6gg $275 Sept 17-18....."Open" My Wish for You NIT 4gg $260 Sept 24-25....."Open" Unleash the Beast 6gg $270 Oct 8-9.........."Open" Reach for the Stars NIT 4gg $260 Oct 15-16......."Open" Moonlight Madness 5gg $250 Oct 22-23......."Open" Monster Mash 3gg $180 Oct 29-30......."Open" Time of Your Life 5gg $270 Nov 12-13......"Open" Turn Out the Lights 6gg $270



13 & Under

June 11-12......"Open" USSSA State 4gg $275





