NATIONAL
State - Regional
Fastpitch Associations

AFA
ASA/USA
FASA
IFA
ISA
NAFA
NSA
PONY
SEAA
SSAA
TCS
USFA
USGF
USSSA
VTD
WFC

Arkansas USA
Arkansas USSSA
Bryant
Cabot
Fayetteville
Ft. Smith - BGSA
Ft. Smith - SCGSL
Mabelvale
Maumelle
Paragould

Colorado USA
Colorado TC
Colorado USSSA
Boulder
Englewood (CYBSA)
Greeley

Kansas ASA
NAFA Region 4
Kansas NSA
Kansas USSSA
Augusta
Baxter Springs
Hutchinson
Olathe
Paola

Louisiana USA
Louisiana USSSA
Ruston
SW LA USSSA

Missouri USA
Missouri NSA
Missouri USSSA
Ballwin
Blue Springs
Carthage
Columbia
Fenton
Independence
Jackson
Joplin
Kansas City USA
Lee's Summit
Liberty
Manchester
Nevada
Northland
O'Fallon
Springfield
St. Louis USA
St.Louis-Affton
St. Louis
Webster Groves

Oklahoma AFA
Oklahoma NSA
Oklahoma USSSA
Oklahoma OUSA
Del City
Durant
Edmond
Elk City
Enid
Harrah
Heavener
Miami
Moore
Mustang
Newcastle
OKC-OABF
Ponca City
Putnam City
Tulsa

Tennessee USA
Tennessee ISA
Tennessee SSAA
Tennessee USFA
Chattanooga USA
Clarksville
Columbia
East Ridge
Franklin
Hendersonville
La Vergne
Nashville GH











Arizona USA

 Georgia USA

 Illinois USA

 Iowa USA

 Kentucky USA

 Missisippi ASA

 Nebraska USA

 New Mexico USA

Winter Hitting Clinic
Hurricane Athletic Center
Session II
Jan 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th

Lessons will cover hitting approach and keys to attacking pitchers’ best pitch.  TU Hurricane Softball staff and players will instruct campers on the skills and fundamentals for offensive philosophy and strategy.  Ages 13 & up.

For additional info or questions about this Hitting Camp, please contact: Crissy Strimple or Visit: TU Hurricane Softball


Precision Sports of Broken Arrow is Oklahoma's newest Multi-Sports Training Facility.  The indoor facility includes over 5,000 sq ft of wide open turf area with seven retractable batting cages and can accomidate multiple sports including Baseball, Softball, Soccer, Football, Lacrose, Speed / Agility Training and more.  In additional to being available for Team/Individual Rentals, they also have staff instructors available for Private Training who all have extensive backgrounds including Professional Athletes, College Coaches, Former College Players and Club Coaches.

For more details on this camp visit the Precision Sports BA web site or contact: Jeff Filali - GM

For more details on this camp visit the Precision Sports BA web site or contact: Jeff Filali - GM
Oklahoma State Softball
2017 Winter
Prospect Camp
January 7-8, 2017

This unique skills camp offers in-depth and advanced training for the particular areas inside the game.  Each member of the coaching staff will be leading a specific area that concentrates on their particular area of expertise.  This camp will provide quality instruction and the opportunity to interact with several current OSU Cowgirl softball players.  Under NCAA rules this camp is open to any and all girls between the ages of 8 thru 22.

For more details on this camp visit the OSU Cowgirls Softball Camps web site or contact: Mike Viramontez at (316) 259-1373

~ NEW LOCATION ~
5932 E. 12th St.
Tulsa, OK
Opening December 5, 2016

AASI offers individual & partner lessons for offense & defense.  With an 8,000 sq.ft. facility and retractable cages for wide open space, no poles great for team defensive practice.  (4) 70' x 12' cages and (2) 55' x 12' cages.  Great For Team Rentals.  For availability call or email:  Coach Mandy Sullivent 918-398-1508.  Go to: AASI Website for more information about Coach  Mandy Sullivent and her New Location and Upcoming Camps.
Lady Riders Softball

Hitting Camp
January 21, 2017
Ages: 13 & Under ~ 9am-12pm
Ages: 14 & Up ~ 1pm-4pm

The Crowder Softball coaches and Roughrider softball team will be holding a clinic to teach the fundamentals of hitting.  Campers will receive instruction on hitting techniques and how to be successful at the plate.


Pitching & Catching Camp
January 22, 2017
All Ages

The Crowder softball coaches and Roughrider softball team will be holding their annual Pitching and Catching Clinic.  Both pitchers and catchers will get specific instruction in their position.  Pitchers will learn different pitching techniques as well as mental aspects of the game.  Catchers will learn specific skills to be successful behind the plate.

Visit Crowder Camps or contact: Samantha Juarez for more details.

2017 N.E. Oklahoma
Fastpitch Softball
Tournaments
ASA / USSSA
Most Recent Updates
N.E. Green Country Tournaments
Broken Arrow
Other Oklahoma Tournaments
COMING SOON!!!
(Tournaments Subject To Change)
Green Country Softball Magazine
www.greencountrysoftballmagazine.com
www.greencountryball.com
www.greencountrysoftball.com
www.tulsasoftball.com

Help Make GCSM Possible
Any Donation Would Be Appreciated


Chickasha Sports Complex
Precision Sports of Broken Arrow The Ballfields At Firelake



918 Prospects




Quail Springs - OKC
N.E. OKLAHOMA
Fastpitch Associations

Bixby
Broken Arrow
Claremore
Jenks
Muskogee
Owasso
Pryor
Sand Springs
Sapulpa
Stilwell
Tahlequah
Tulsa

Please contact GCSM
if would like to add your association or advertise on the GCSM web site, please contact us at:GCSM or
(918) 451-BALL (2255)

This site is
best viewed with
Microsoft Internet Explorer


Texas ASA
Arcadia
Angleton
Arlington
Austin Pony
Bellaire
Carrollton
Coppell
Crowley HV
Cypress
Deepwater
Dickinson
Flower Mound
Friendswood
Frisco
Ft. Worth ASA
Garland
Grapevine
Harlingen Pony
Houston
Houston SB
Houston West
Houston/Westbury
Humble
Hurst
Katy
Kingwood
Lake Cities
Lake Jackson
LaPorte
Livingston
Lubbock
Magnolia
Mansfield
Marshall
McKinney
Mesquite
Midland USSSA
Midland
Missouri City
North TX USSSA
N. Richmond
Odessa
Pasadena
Portland
Port Neches
San Antonio
Spring Klein
Southlake
Sugar Land
Texarkana
Tomball
Tyler
Victoria
VTD



THANK YOU !!! For Visiting the GREEN COUNTRY SOFTBALL MAGAZINE WEB SITE!!



Bixby - NE OK USSSA      1-10-16


Bixby Girls
Softball Association

Bentley Softball Park
8050 E 148th Street
Bixby, OK  74008

Rainout Number
918-688-4048

Tournament Contact:
Susan Gibson
918-688-4048


"USSSA"
Tournaments
visit
USSSA.com
2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"

  8 & Under
March 4-6......"CP/Open"  Pre-Season  4gg  $100
April 1-3......."CP/Open"  Spring Opener  4gg  $100
April 8-10......"CP/Open"  3rd Annual Benefit  4gg  $100
April 15-17...."CP/Open"  April Showers DPts  4gg  $100
April 22-24...."CP/Open"  Bentley Bash  4gg  $100
April 29-1....."CP/Open"  Battle of the Bats  4gg  $100
May 6-8........"CP/Open"  Celebrate MOM  4gg  $100
May 13-15....."CP/Open"  May Flowers DPts  4gg  $100
May 20-22....."CP/Open"  Bargain Weekend  4gg  $75
June 3-5........"CP/Open"  June Bug Fun  4gg  $100
June 24-26....."CP/Open"  Tune up for Nationals  4gg  $100
July 1-3........."CP/Open"  July Hotties  4gg  $100
July 8-10......."CP/Open"  Jammin in July  4gg  $100
Sept 9-11......."CP/Open"  Cooler Days  4gg  $100
Sept 23-25....."CP/Open"  Autumn Leaves  4gg  $100
Oct 14-16......."CP/Open"  Fall Brawl  4gg  $100
Oct 21-23......."CP/Open"  Fall Festival  4gg  $100
   10 & Under
March 4-6......"Open/C"  Pre-Season  4gg  $175
April 1-3........"Open"  Spring Opener  4gg  $185
April 8-10......"Open/C"  3rd Annual Benefit  4gg  $185
April 15-17...."Open/C"  April Showers DPts  4gg  $185
April 22-24...."Open/C"  Bentley Bash  4gg  $185
April 29-1......"Open/C"  Battle of the Bats  4gg  $185
May 6-8........"Open/C"  Celebrate MOM  4gg  $185
May 13-15....."Open/C"  May Flowers DPts  4gg  $185
May 20-22....."Open/C"  Bargain Weekend  4gg  $150
June 3-5........"Open/C"  June Bug Fun  4gg  $185
June 17-19....."C/Rec"  USSSA State Tourny  4gg  $275
June 24-26....."Open"  Tune up for Nationals  4gg  $185
July 1-3........."Open"  July Hotties  4gg  $185
July 8-10......."Open"  Jammin in July  4gg  $185
Sept 9-11......."Open"  Cooler Days  4gg  $175
Sept 23-25....."Open"  Autumn Leaves  4gg  $175
Oct 14-16......"Open"  Fall Brawl  4gg  $175
Oct 21-23......"Open"  Fall Festival  4gg  $175
   12 & Under
March 4-6......"Open/C"  Pre-Season  4gg  $175
April 1-3........"C"  Spring Opener  4gg  $185
April 8-10......"Open/C"  3rd Annual Benefit  4gg  $185
April 15-17....."Open/C"  April Showers DPts  4gg  $185
April 22-24....."Open/C"  Bentley Bash  4gg  $185
April 29-1......."Open/C"  Battle of the Bats  4gg  $185
May 6-8........."Open/C"  Celebrate MOM  4gg  $185
May 13-15......"Open/C"  May Flowers DPts  4gg  $185
May 20-22......"Open/C"  Bargain Weekend  4gg  $150
June 3-5........."Open/C"  June Bug Fun  4gg  $185
June 17-19......"C/Rec"  USSSA State Tourny  4gg  $275
June 24-26......"Open"  Tune up for Nationals  4gg  $185
July 1-3.........."Open"  July Hotties  4gg  $185
July 8-10........"Open"  Jammin in July  4gg  $185
Sept 9-11........"Open"  Cooler Days  4gg  $175
Sept 23-25......"Open"  Autumn Leaves  4gg  $175
Oct 14-16......."Open"  Fall Brawl  4gg  $175
Oct 21-23......."Open"  Fall Festival  4gg  $175



 Tournaments cont.

   14 & Under
March 4-6......."Open/C"  Pre-Season  4gg  $175
March 12-14...."Open"  Midwest JUCO Showcase  4gg  $200
April 1-3........."C"  Spring Opener  4gg  $185
April 8-10......."Open/C"  3rd Annual Benefit  4gg  $185
April 15-17......"Open/C"  April Showers DPts  4gg  $185
April 22-24......"Open/C"  Bentley Bash  4gg  $185
April 29-1......."Open/C"  Battle of the Bats  4gg  $185
May 6-8.........."Open/C"  Celebrate MOM  4gg  $185
May 13-15......."Open/C"  May Flowers DPts  4gg  $185
May 20-22......."Open/C"  Bargain Weekend  4gg  $150
June 3-5.........."Open/C"  June Bug Fun  4gg  $185
June 24-26......."Open"  Tune up for Nationals  4gg  $185
July 1-3..........."Open"  July Hotties  4gg  $185
July 8-10........."Open"  Jammin in July  4gg  $185
Sept 9-11........."Open"  Cooler Days  4gg  $175
Sept 23-25......."Open"  Autumn Leaves  4gg  $175
Oct 14-16........"Open"  Fall Brawl  4gg  $175
Oct 21-23........"Open"  Fall Festival  4gg  $175
   16 & Under
March 4-6........"Open/C"  Pre-Season  4gg  $175
March 12-14....."Open"  Midwest JUCO Showcase  4gg  $200
April 1-3.........."Open"  Spring Opener  4gg  $185
April 8-10........."Open/C"  3rd Annual Benefit  4gg  $185
April 15-17......."Open/C"  April Showers DPts  4gg  $185
April 22-24......."Open/C"  Bentley Bash  4gg  $185
April 29-1........."Open/C"  Battle of the Bats  4gg  $185
May 6-8............"Open/C"  Celebrate MOM  4gg  $185
May 13-15........"Open/C"  May Flowers DPts  4gg  $185
May 20-22........"Open/C"  Bargain Weekend  4gg  $150
June 3-5..........."Open/C"  June Bug Fun  4gg  $185
June 24-26........"Open"  Tune up for Nationals  4gg  $185
July 1-3............"Open"  July Hotties  4gg  $185
July 8-10.........."Open"  Jammin in July  4gg  $185
Sept 9-11.........."Open"  Cooler Days  4gg  $175
Sept 23-25........"Open"  Autumn Leaves  4gg  $175
Oct 14-16........."Open"  Fall Brawl  4gg  $175
Oct 21-23........."Open"  Fall Festival  4gg  $175
   18 & Under
March 12-14......"Open"  Midwest JUCO Showcase  4gg  $200









Broken Arrow      1-7-17


BAGSL
P.O. Box 2112
Broken Arrow, OK 74013
Off: (918) 251-0868
Fax: (918) 259-9437

Sloan VanBurkleo
Office Manager
Tournament Director
(918) 251-0868

Robert Shafer
918-251-0868

e-mail:
softball@bagsl.org

BALL PARK
Arrowhead 251-0868

RAIN OUT #
(918) 259-9437

Enter
BAGSL "ASA"
Tournaments


National
Tournament Contact
Robert Shafer
(918) 355-4970


2017 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"

   5 Under TB
Mar 25-26...."TB"  Pre-Season Warm-Up   3gg RR   $60
Apr 21-23...."Rec"  Pitch, Hit & Run   3gg   $100
June 2-4......."Rec"  Post Season League Tourny   4gg
                            FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
   7 & Under
Mar 25-26...."Rec"  Pre-Season Warm-Up   3gg RR   $60
Apr 21-23...."Rec"  Pitch, Hit & Run   4gg   $150
June 2-4......."Rec"  Post Season League Tourny   4gg
                            FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
   8 & Under
Mar 25-26....."Rec"  Pre-Season Warm-Up   3gg RR   $60
Apr 21-23....."Rec"  Pitch, Hit & Run   4gg   $150
June 2-4......."Rec"  Post Season League Tourny   4gg
                            FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
June 30-2....."Rec"  ARF in the Park  4gg   $175
July 14-16...."Open"  National Invititional (NIT)  4gg   $200
Sept 10........."Rec"  Friendly (No Gate)  3gg RR  $150
Sept 16-17...."Rec"  Back To School  4gg   $175
Oct 7-8........."Rec"  Save 2nd Base  4gg   $175
Oct 28-29....."Rec"  Halloween Classic  4gg   $175
   10 & Under
Mar 25-26....."C/Open"  Pre-Season Warm-Up   3gg RR   $60
Apr 9............"Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
Apr 14-15......"C/Open"  Easter Bunny Classic   4gg   $200
Apr 21-23......"C/Rec"  Pitch, Hit & Run   4gg   $200
May 5-7........."C"  Bring Home the Bling-Ring   4gg   $200
June 2-4........."C/Rec"  Post Season League Tourny   4gg
                            FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
June 16-18....."Open"  Regional Qualifier  2gg   $275
June 30-2......"C/Open"  ARF in the Park  4gg   $200
July 14-16....."Open"  National Invititional (NIT)  4gg   $250
Sept 10.........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)  3gg RR  $175
Sept 16-17....."C/Open"  Back To School  4gg   $200
Oct 7-8.........."C/Open"  Save 2nd Base  4gg   $200
Oct 28-29......."C/Open"  Halloween Classic  4gg   $200
   12 & Under
Mar 25-26....."C/Open"  Pre-Season Warm-Up   3gg RR   $60
Apr 2............"Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
Apr 9............"Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
Apr 14-15......"C/Open"  Easter Bunny Classic   4gg   $200
Apr 21-23......"C/Rec"  Pitch, Hit & Run   4gg   $200
May 5-7........"C"  Bring Home the Bling-Ring   4gg   $200
May 12-14....."Open"  Rooster Days   7gg   $400
June 2-4........"C/Rec"  Post Season League Tourny   4gg
                            FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
June 16-18...."Open"  Regional Qualifier  2gg   $275
June 16-18...."C"  STATE TOURNAMENT  4gg   $325
June 30-2......"C/Open"  ARF in the Park  4gg   $200
July 14-16....."Open"  National Invititional (NIT)  4gg   $250
Sept 10........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)  3gg RR  $175
Sept 16-17....."C/Open"  Back To School  4gg   $200
Oct 7-8........."C/Open"  Save 2nd Base  4gg   $200
Oct 28-29......"C/Open"  Halloween Classic  4gg   $200

 Tournaments cont.

  14 & Under
Mar 25-26...."C/Open"  Pre-Season Warm-Up   3gg RR   $60
Apr 2..........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
Apr 9..........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
Apr 14-15....."C/Open"  Easter Bunny Classic   4gg   $200
Apr 21-23....."C/Rec"  Pitch, Hit & Run   4gg   $200
Apr 30........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
May 5-7......."C"  Bring Home the Bling-Rings   4gg   $200
May 12-14...."Open"  Rooster Days   7gg   $400
May 19-21...."Open"  Host Hall of Fame-Rings  2gg   $275
June 2-4......."C/Rec"  Post Season League Tourny   4gg
                            FREE - Broken Arrow League ONLY
June 23-25..."Open"  Reg. Qual. & ST Championship  4gg   $325
July 14-16...."Open"  National Invititional (NIT)  4gg   $250
July 26-30...."B"  SOUTHERN NATIONALS ; 4gg   $475
Sept 10........"Open"  Friendly (No Gate)  3gg RR  $175
Oct 7-8........"C/Open"  Save 2nd Base  4gg   $200
Nov 3-5......."Open"  Heartland Classic Showcase  5gg   $400
   16 & Under
Apr 2..........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
Apr 9..........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
May 12-14...."Open"  Rooster Days   7gg   $400
June 23-25..."Open"  Reg. Qualifier & STATE  4gg   $325
July 26-30...."B"  SOUTHERN NATIONALS ; 4gg   $475
Sept 10........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)  3gg RR  $175
Nov 3-5........"Open"  Heartland Classic Showcase  5gg  $400
   18 & Under
Apr 2.........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
Apr 9.........."Open"  Friendly (No Gate)   3gg RR   $175
May 12-14..."Open"  Rooster Days   7gg   $400
June 23-25..."Open"  Reg. Qualifier & STATE  4gg   $325
Sept 10........"Open"  Friendly (No Gate)  3gg RR  $175
Nov 3-5......."Open"  Heartland Classic Showcase  5gg  $400














Claremore      12-31-14



CGSA
P.O. Box 93
Claremore, OK 74018

Tournament Directors
Shane Poorboy
or  Tony Gibson

Rainout Info
(918) 341-5052

Qualifiers & State
Tim Hasselbring
(918) 679-0043
2015 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"

    8 & Under
May 8-10....."CP/Rec"  Mother's Day Tournament   4gg   $75
July 3-5......."CP/Rec"  July 4th Tournament   4gg   $75

    10 & Under
May 8-10....."Rec"  Mother's Day Tournament   4gg   $75
June 12-14..."Open"  10u Host HOF Qualifier   2gg   $225
June 19-21..."A/B"  State Tournament   4gg   $325
July 3-5......."Rec"  July 4th Tournament   4gg   $75
 Tournaments Cont.

   12 & Under
May 8-10....."Rec"  Mother's Day Tournament   4gg   $75
June 12-14..."Open"  12u Host HOF Qualifier   2gg   $225
July 3-5........"Rec"  July 4th Tournament   4gg   $75

   14 & Under
June 19-21....."Open"  14u Host HOF Qualifier   2gg   $225






Jenks      3-5-16

Jenks Girls
Softball Federation

Jenks Park West
201 S. Koa Street
Jenks, OK  74037

Rainout #
918.298.2208

Michael Sanders
(918) 688-4132
2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"

  6 & Under
April 23-24...."Rec/AS"  Swing For The Fences   4gg   $158
May 7-8........"Rec/AS"  Day At The Ballpark   4gg   $158
June 4-5........"Rec/AS"  Hot Summer Days   4gg   $158


    8 & Under
April 23-24....."Rec/AS"  Swing For The Fences   4gg   $158
May 7-8........."Rec/AS"  Day At The Ballpark   4gg   $158
May 14-15......"Open"  Fun In The Sun   4gg   $158
June 4-5........."Rec/AS"  Hot Summer Days   4gg   $158
June 11-12......"Open"  Summer Showdown   4gg   $158


    10 & Under
April 23-24....."Rec/AS"  Swing For The Fences   4gg   $184
May 7-8........."Rec/AS"  Day At The Ballpark   4gg   $184
June 4-5.........."Rec/AS"  Hot Summer Days   4gg   $184
June 11-12......"C"  Summer Showdown   4gg   $184
   Tournaments cont.

   12 & Under
April 23-24....."Rec/AS"  Swing For The Fences   4gg   $184
May 7-8........."Rec/AS"  Day At The Ballpark   4gg   $184
May 14-15......"C"  Fun In The Sun   4gg   $184
June 4-5.........."Rec/AS"  Hot Summer Days   4gg   $184
June 11-12......"C"  Summer Showdown   4gg   $184


    14 & Under
April 23-24....."Rec/AS"  Swing For The Fences   4gg   $184
May 7-8........."Rec/AS"  Day At The Ballpark   4gg   $184
May 14-15......"C"  Fun In The Sun   4gg   $184
June 4-5........."Rec/AS"  Hot Summer Days   4gg   $184



Muskogee      3-22-15

Love Hatbox
Sports Complex
34th & Arline Street
Muskogee, OK 74402
(918) 682-3745

Tournament Director
Neil Hays
(918) 617-5564
2015 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"

    8 & Under
March 27-29..."Open/Rec/AS"  Kickoff Klassic  4gg  $155
April 10-12...."Open/Rec/AS"  Swing into Spring  4gg  $165
April 24-26...."Open/Rec/AS"  Spring Classic  4gg  $190
May 15-17....."Open/Rec/AS"  May Daze  3gg  $125


    10 & Under
March 27-29..."Open/Rec/AS"  Kickoff Klassic  4gg  $195
April 4.........."Open/Rec/AS"  Easter Bash - Sat.  3gg  $195
April 24-26...."Open/Rec/AS"  Spring Classic  4gg  $190
May 15-17....."Open/Rec/AS"  May Daze  3gg  $125


   12 & Under
April 4........."Open/Rec/AS"  Easter Bash - Sat.  3gg  $195
April 10-12..."Open/Rec/AS"  Swing into Spring  4gg  $195
May 8-10......"Open/Rec/AS"  Mother's Day Clas.  3gg   $175

 Tournaments Cont.


   14 & Under
April 4.........."Open/Rec/AS"  Easter Bash - Sat.  3gg  $195
April 24-26....."Open/Rec/AS"  Spring Classic  4gg  $190
May 8-10......."Open/Rec/AS"  Mother's Day Clas.  4gg  $175
May 15-17......"Open/Rec/AS"  May Daze  3gg  $125


    16 & Under
April 10-12....."Open/Rec/AS"  Swing into Spring  4gg  $195
May 8-10........"Open/Rec/AS"  Mother's Day Clas.  3gg  $175


Owasso      11-22-16



Owasso Sports Park
10320 E. 116th St North
Owasso OK 74055

RAINOUT #
(918) 202-8440

Vice-President
Brian Dugan
2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"

   6 & Under
March 25-26..."Open/C"  In The Swing  4gg  $99
April 29-1......"Open/C"  She Got Game  4gg  $150


   8 & Under
March 25-26..."Open/C"  In The Swing  4gg  $99
April 8-10......"Open/C"  Wild Hare  4gg  $150
May 20-22......"Open/C"  Strikes Against Cancer  4gg  $200
June 10-12......"Open/C"  Jennifer Gibson Benefit  4gg  $150
Oct 14-16......."Open/C"  Fall Brawl  4gg  $150
Nov 11-13......"Open/C"  Toys 4 Tots  2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy


   10 & Under
March 11-13..."Open/C"  Rusty but Ready  4gg  $99
April 8-10......"Open/C"  Wild Hare  4gg  $150
May 20-22....."Open/C"  Strikes Against Cancer  4gg  $200
June 10-12....."Open/C"  Jennifer Gibson Benefit  4gg  $150
Oct 14-16......."Open/C"  Fall Brawl  4gg  $150
Nov 11-13......"Open/C"  Toys 4 Tots  2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy


   12 & Under
March 11-13...."Open/C"  Rusty but Ready  4gg  $99
April 8-10......."Open/C"  Wild Hare  4gg  $150
May 20-22......."Open/C"  Strikes Against Cancer  4gg  $200
June 10-12......."Open/C"  Jennifer Gibson Benefit  4gg  $150
June 24-26......."A"  State Championship  4gg  $325
Oct 14-16........"Open/C"  Fall Brawl  4gg  $150
Nov 11-13......."Open/C"  Toys 4 Tots  2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy


 Tournaments cont.

  14 & Under
March 11-13..."Open/C"  Rusty but Ready  4gg  $99
April 29-1......"Open/C"  She Got Game  4gg  $150
May 13-15......"Open/C"  Strikes Against Cancer  4gg  $200
June 10-12......"Open/C"  Jennifer Gibson Benefit  4gg  $150
Oct 28-30........"Open/C"  Spook-OUT  4gg  $150
Nov 4-6.........."Open/C"  Toys 4 Tots  2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy
   16 & Under
March 25-26....."Open/C"  In The Swing  4gg  $99
April 29-1........"Open/C"  She Got Game  4gg  $150
May 13-15........"Open/C"  Strikes Against Cancer  4gg  $200
Oct 28-30........."Open/C"  Spook-OUT  4gg  $150
Nov 4-6............"Open/C"  Toys 4 Tots  2gg
$60 + $15 Unwrapped Toy
   18 & Under
March 25-26......"Open/C"  In The Swing  4gg  $99
April 29-1........."Open/C"  She Got Game  4gg  $150
May 13-15........."Open/C"  Strikes Against Cancer  4gg  $200
Oct 28-30.........."Open/C"  Spook-OUT  2gg  $150



Pryor      4-17-16

Lake Area SB Assoc.



Heather Baucom
(918) 373-2415

2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"

  6 & Under
April 22-23........"Rec"   $100   4gg
May 20-21........."Rec"   $100   4gg


   8 & Under
April 15-16........"Rec"   $100   4gg
May 20-21........."Rec"   $100   4gg


   10 & Under
April 29-30........"Rec"   $150   4gg
June 10-11........."Open/Rec"   $150   4gg


   12 & Under
May 6-7............"Rec"   $150   4gg
June 17-18........."Open/Rec"   $150   4gg


 Tournaments Cont.

   14 & Under
April 8-9..........."Open"   $150   4gg
May 6-7............."Rec"   $150   4gg


   16/18 & Under
May 13-14.........."Open"   $150   4gg
June 3-4.............."Open"   $150   4gg




Sand Springs      1-19-16

SSGS

Ramsey Softball
Complex
(918) 246-2570

Rainout #
(918) 365-1149

Tournament Director
Don Harrell
(918)954-0246
2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"

    6 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C"  Umpire Tourn.   RR   $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C"  Spring Up   3gg   $75
April 15-17....."Open/C"  River Bash   3gg   $275
April 29-1......."Open/C"  Tie Dye   3gg   $25


    8 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C"  Umpire Tourn.   RR   $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C"  Spring Up   3gg   $100
April 15-17....."Open/C"  River Bash   4gg   $75
April 29-1......."Open/C"  Tie Dye   4gg   $75
May 13-15......"Open/C"  Mayfest   4gg   $150
May 20-22......"Rec"       Top Gun   4gg   $150
June 3-5........."Open/C"  Gear Up   4gg   $150


    10 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/Rec/AS"  Umpire Tourn.   RR   $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/Rec/AS"  Spring Up   3gg   $150
April 15-17....."Open/Rec/AS"  River Bash   4gg   $150
April 29-1......."Open/Rec/AS"  Tie Dye   4gg   $125
May 13-15......"Open/Rec/AS"  Mayfest   4gg   $150
May 20-22......"Rec"       Top Gun   4gg   $150
June 3-5.........."Open/Rec/AS"  Gear Up   4gg   $150


    12 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C"  Umpire Tourn.   RR   $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C"  Spring Up   3gg   $150
April 8-10......"Open/C"  Battle at the River   6gg   $250
April 15-17....."Open/C"  River Bash   4gg   $150
April 22-24....."Open/C"  Hard Knocks   5gg   $250
May 6-7........."Open/C"  3rd Thank You Mother  3gg  $200
May 20-22......"Rec"       Top Gun   4gg   $150
June 3-5........."Open/C"  Gear Up   4gg   $150
June 24-26......"Open/C"  Summer Heat   5gg   $265


 Tournaments Cont.


    14 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C"  Umpire Tourn.   RR   $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C"  Spring Up   3gg   $200
April 8-10......"Open/C"  Battle at the River   6gg   $250
May 6-7........."Open/C"  3rd Thank You Mother  3gg  $200
May 13-15......"Open/C"  Mayfest   4gg   $250
June 24-26......"Open/C"  Summer Heat   5gg   $265


    16 & Under
March 28-31..."Open/C"  Umpire Tourn.   RR   $FREE
April 1-3........"Open/C"  Spring Up   3gg   $200
April 22-24....."Open/C"  Hard Knocks   5gg   $250
May 6-7........."Open/C"  3rd Thank You Mother  3gg  $200
May 13-15......"Open/C"  Mayfest   4gg   $250
June 24-26......"Open/C"  Summer Heat   5gg   $265











Sapulpa      3-27-16



Sapulpa GSA
1200 S. Wickham Road
Sapulpa, OK  74067
(918) 224-0144

Rainout #
(918) 512-6267

Tournament Director
Tracy Haubert
(918) 606-7522

2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"

  6 & Under
April 29-1......"Rec/AS"  Swing Into Spring  4gg  $132
June 10-12......"Open"  USSSA State  4gg  $210



   7 & Under
June 10-12......"Open"  USSSA CP State  4gg  $210



   8 & Under
April 29-1......"Open/Rec"  Swing Into Spring  4gg  $132
June 10-12......"Open/Rec"  USSSA CP State  4gg  $210



   10 & Under
May 13-15......"Open/Rec/AS"  May Daze  4gg  $184
 Tournaments Cont.



   12 & Under
April 1-3........"Open"  Reese-Coffey Memorial  4gg  $210
May 13-15......"Open/C/Rec/AS"  May Daze  4gg  $184



   14 & Under
April 1-3........."Open"  Reese-Coffey Memorial  4gg  $210


Stilwell      1-17-16

Northeastern Oklahoma
Softball Association

24278 E. 745 Rd
Tahlequah, OK  74464

Edna M Carson
Sports Complex
1155 W Hickory
Stilwell, OK  74960


Tournament Director
Les Hannah
(918) 822-4423


2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"

   6 & Under
Feb 13-14......"TB"  I Love Softball (friendly)   4gg   $100
Aug 13-14....."TB"  Back to School   5gg   $150


    8 & Under
Feb 13-14......."CP"  I Love Softball (friendly)   4gg   $150
May 13-15......"CP"  Strawberry Festival   5gg   $250
Aug 13-14......"CP"  Back to School   5gg   $200
Sept 10-11......"CP"  Summer’s End   4gg   $150


    10 & Under
Feb 13-14......."Open"  I Love Softball (friendly)   4gg   $150
April 2-3........"Open"  Fools for Softball   4gg   $150
May 13-15......"Open"  Strawberry Festival   5gg   $250
Aug 13-14......"Open"  Back to School   5gg   $200
Sept 10-11......"Open"  Summer’s End   4gg   $150


    12 & Under
Feb 20-21......."Open"  I Love Softball (friendly)   4gg   $150
March 19-20...."Open"  Shamrock Slam   5gg   $200
May 13-15......"Open"  Strawberry Festival   5gg   $250
Sept 10-11......"Open"  Summer’s End   4gg   $150


 Tournaments Cont.

   14 & Under
Feb 20-21......."Open"  I Love Softball (friendly)   4gg   $150
March 19-20...."Open"  Shamrock Slam   5gg   $200
April 2-3........."Open"  Fools for Softball   4gg   $150
Sept 17-18......."Open"  Summer’s End   4gg   $150


    16 & Under
April 2-3.........."Open"  Fools for Softball   4gg   $150
Sept 17-18........"Open"  Summer’s End   4gg   $150








Tahlequah      1-17-16

Northeastern Oklahoma
Softball Association

24278 E. 745 Rd
Tahlequah, OK  74464

Sequoyah SB Complex

Tournament Director
Les Hannah
(918) 822-4423


2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"ASA Tournaments"

   6 & Under
April 9-10......"TB"  Fools for Softball   4gg   $100


    8 & Under
March 5-6......."CP"  In Like a Lion   4gg   $150
April 9-10......."CP"  Fools for Softball   4gg   $100
May 7-8.........."CP"  Mothers’ Day   4gg   $150
Oct 22-23........"CP"  Balloween   4gg   $150
Nov 12-13......."CP"  Veterans’ Day   4gg   $150


    10 & Under
March 5-6......."Open"  In Like a Lion   4gg   $150
May 7-8........."Open"  Mothers’ Day   4gg   $150
May 28-29......"Open"  Memorial Day   4gg   $150
Oct 8-9..........."Open"  OctoberFast   4gg   $150
Oct 22-23........"Open"  Balloween   4gg   $150
Nov 12-13......."Open"  Veterans’ Day   4gg   $150


 Tournaments Cont.

  12 & Under
March 5-6......"Open"  In Like a Lion   4gg   $150
April 9-10......"Open"  Fools for Softball   4gg   $100
April 29-1......"Open"  Red Fern Tournament   5gg   $250
May 7-8........."Open"  Mothers’ Day   4gg   $150
May 28-29......"Open"  Memorial Day   4gg   $150
June 24-26......"B"  ASA State Championship   4gg   $n/a
Oct 8-9..........."Open"  OctoberFast   4gg   $150
Oct 22-23........"Open"  Balloween   4gg   $150
Nov 12-13......."Open"  Veterans’ Day   4gg   $150


   14 & Under
April 29-1........"Open"  Red Fern Tournament   5gg   $250
May 28-29........"Open"  Memorial Day   4gg   $150
Oct 8-9............"Open"  OctoberFast   4gg   $150


    16 & Under
April 29-1........."Open"  Red Fern Tournament   5gg   $250


Tulsa      1-10-16



TGSF
P.O. Box 691973
Tulsa, OK 74169
(918) 437-5072
Fax: (918) 610-5767


RAINOUT #
(918) 721-0848


For Tournament Info
Contact:  Lynn Arnold


TGSF "USSSA" Tournaments
visit
USSSA.com
2016 Fastpitch Softball Tournaments
"USSSA Tournaments"

  6 & Under
May 28-30......."Open"   Memorial Day Classic   6gg   $145
  8 & Under
March 5-6......"Open"   Umpire Tournament    3gg   $75
March 12-13..."Open"   Softball 365 NIT    4gg   $150
March 26........"Open"   Jelly Bean Jamboree    2gg   $90
April 2-3........"Open"   Rain Rain Go Away    5gg   $145
April 2-3........"Rec"   Rain Rain Go Away    5gg   $125
April 9-10......."Open"   Sock it to Me    6gg   $145
April 16-17....."Open"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $150
April 16-17....."Rec"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $130
April 23-24....."Open"   Love the Game    5gg   $135
May 7............"Open"   Turn 2 (Saturday)    4gg   $95
May 8............"Open"   Turn 2 (Sunday)    3gg   $80
May 14-15......"Open"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $150
May 14-15......"Rec"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $130
May 21-22......"Open"  Softball Time Somewhere   5gg  $145
May 21-22......"Rec"  Softball Time Somewhere   5gg  $125
May 28-30......"Open"   Memorial Day Classic    6gg   $145
June 25-26......"Open"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $170
June 25-26......"Rec"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $150
Sept 17-18......"Open"   My Wish for You NIT    4gg   $150
Sept 24-25......"Open"   Unleash the Beast    6gg   $145
Oct 8-9..........."Open"   Reach for the Stars NIT    4gg   $150
Oct 15-16........"Open"   Moonlight Madness    5gg   $135
Oct 22-23........"Open"   Monster Mash    3gg   $100
Oct 29-30........"Open"   Time of Your Life    5gg   $145
Nov 12-13......."Open"   Turn Out the Lights    6gg   $145
   10 & Under
March 5-6......"Open"   Umpire Tournament    3gg   $75
March 12-13..."Open"   Softball 365 NIT    4gg   $260
March 26........"Open"   Jelly Bean Jamboree    2gg   $165
April 2-3........"Open"   Rain Rain Go Away    5gg   $270
April 2-3........"Rec"   Rain Rain Go Away    5gg   $250
April 9-10......."Open"   Sock it to Me    6gg   $270
April 16-17....."Open"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $260
April 16-17....."Rec"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $240
April 23-24....."Open"   Love the Game    5gg   $250
May 7............"Open"   Turn 2 (Saturday)    4gg   $165
May 8............"Open"   Turn 2 (Sunday)    3gg   $140
May 14-15......"Open"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $260
May 14-15......"Rec"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $240
May 21-22......"Open"  Softball Time Somewhere   5gg  $270
May 21-22......"Rec"  Softball Time Somewhere   5gg  $250
May 28-30......"Open"   Memorial Day Classic    6gg   $270
June 18-19......"Open"   Border Wars    4gg   $275
June 25-26......"Open"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $295
June 25-26......"Rec"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $275
Sept 17-18......"Open"   My Wish for You NIT    4gg   $260
Sept 24-25......"Open"   Unleash the Beast    6gg   $270
Oct 8-9..........."Open"   Reach for the Stars NIT    4gg   $260
Oct 15-16........"Open"   Moonlight Madness    5gg   $250
Oct 22-23........"Open"   Monster Mash    3gg   $180
Oct 29-30........"Open"   Time of Your Life    5gg   $270
Nov 12-13......."Open"   Turn Out the Lights    6gg   $270
   12 & Under
March 5-6......"Open"   Umpire Tournament    3gg   $75
March 12-13..."Open/C"   Softball 365 NIT    4gg   $260
March 26........"Open"   Jelly Bean Jamboree    2gg   $165
April 2-3........"Rec"   Rain Rain Go Away    5gg   $250
Apeil 3.........."Rec"   RRGA Friendly    3gg   $140
April 9-10......"Open"   Sock it to Me    6gg   $270
April 16-17...."Open/C"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $260
April 16-17...."Rec"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $240
April 23-24...."Open/C"   Love the Game    5gg   $250
May 7..........."Open"   Turn 2 (Saturday)    4gg   $165
May 8..........."Open"   Turn 2 (Sunday)    3gg   $140
May 14-15....."Open/C"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $260
May 14-15....."Rec"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $240
May 21-22....."Open/C"  Softball Time Somewhere  5gg  $270
May 21-22....."Rec"  Softball Time Somewhere  5gg  $250
May 28-30....."Open"   Memorial Day Classic    6gg   $270
June 3-5........"Open"  USA ES Qualifier-Reg. 2   4gg   $545
June 18-19....."Open"   Border Wars    4gg   $275
June 25-26....."Open/C"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $295
June 25-26....."Rec"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $275
Sept 17-18....."Open"   My Wish for You NIT    4gg   $260
Sept 24-25....."Open"   Unleash the Beast    6gg   $270
Oct 8-9.........."Open"   Reach for the Stars NIT    4gg   $260
Oct 15-16......."Open"   Moonlight Madness    5gg   $250
Oct 22-23......."Open"   Monster Mash    3gg   $180
Oct 29-30......."Open"   Time of Your Life    5gg   $270
Nov 12-13......"Open"   Turn Out the Lights    6gg   $270
  13 & Under
June 11-12......"Open"   USSSA State    4gg   $275


Tournaments Cont.
  14 & Under
March 5-6......"Open"   Umpire Tournament    3gg   $75
March 12-13..."Open/C"   Softball 365 NIT    4gg   $260
March 26........"Open"   Jelly Bean Jamboree    2gg   $165
Apeil 2-3........"Rec"   Rain Rain Go Away    5gg   $250
April 3.........."Rec"   RRGA Friendly    3gg   $140
April 9-10......."Open"   Sock it to Me    6gg   $270
April 16-17....."Open/C"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $260
April 16-17....."Rec"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $240
April 23-24....."Open/C"   Love the Game    5gg   $250
May 7............"Open"   Turn 2 (Saturday)    4gg   $165
May 8............"Open"   Turn 2 (Sunday)    3gg   $140
May 14-15......"Open/C"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $260
May 14-15......"Rec"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $240
May 21-22......"Open/C"  Softball Time Somewhere  5gg  $270
May 21-22......"Rec"  Softball Time Somewhere  5gg  $250
May 28-30......"Open"   Memorial Day Classic    6gg   $270
June 3-5........."Open"  USA ES Qualifier-Reg. 2   4gg   $545
June 11-12......"A/B/C/Rec"   USSSA State    4gg   $275
June 18-19......"Open"   Border Wars    4gg   $275
June 25-26......"Open/C"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $295
June 25-26......"Rec"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $275
Sept 17-18......"Open"   My Wish for You NIT    4gg   $260
Sept 24-25......"Open"   Unleash the Beast    6gg   $270
Oct 8-9..........."Open"   Reach for the Stars NIT    4gg   $260
Oct 15-16........"Open"   Moonlight Madness    5gg   $250
Oct 22-23........"Open"   Monster Mash    3gg   $180
Oct 29-30........"Open"   Time of Your Life    5gg   $270
Nov 12-13......."Open"   Turn Out the Lights    6gg   $270
  15 & Under
June 11-12......"Open"   USSSA State    4gg   $275
   16 & Under
March 5-6......"Open"   Umpire Tournament    3gg   $75
March 12-13..."Open"   Softball 365 NIT    4gg   $260
March 26........"Open"   Jelly Bean Jamboree    2gg   $165
April 2-3........"Open"   Rain Rain Go Away    5gg   $250
April 9-10......."Open"   Sock it to Me    6gg   $270
April 16-17....."Open"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $260
April 23-24....."Open"   Love the Game    5gg   $250
May 7............"Open"   Turn 2 (Saturday)    4gg   $165
May 8............"Open"   Turn 2 (Sunday)    3gg   $140
May 14-15......"Open"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $260
May 21-22......"Open"  Softball Time Somewhere  5gg  $270
May 28-30......"Open"   Memorial Day Classic    6gg   $270
June 3-5........."Open"  USA ES Qualifier-Reg. 2   4gg   $545
June 11-12......"A/B/C/Rec"   USSSA State    4gg   $275
June 18-19......"Open"   Border Wars    4gg   $275
June 25-26......"Open"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $295
Oct 8-9..........."Open"   Reach for the Stars NIT    4gg   $260
Oct 15-16........"Open"   Moonlight Madness    5gg   $250
Oct 22-23........"Open"   Monster Mash    3gg   $180
Oct 29-30........"Open"   Time of Your Life    5gg   $270
Nov 5-6.........."Open"   Fall Showcase    5gg   $490
Nov 12-13......."Open"   Turn Out the Lights    6gg   $270
   18 & Under
March 5-6......"Open"   Umpire Tournament    3gg   $75
March 12-13..."Open"   Softball 365 NIT    4gg   $260
March 13........"Open"   S365 NIT Friendly    3gg   $140
March 26........"Open"   Jelly Bean Jamboree    2gg   $165
April 3..........."Open"   RRGA Friendly    3gg   $140
April 9-10......."Open"   Sock it to Me    6gg   $270
April 10........."Open"   SITM Friendly    3gg   $140
April 16-17....."Open"   Bad to the Bone NIT    4gg   $260
April 17.........."Open"   BTTB NIT Friendly    3gg   $140
April 23-24....."Open"   Love the Game    5gg   $250
April 24........."Open"   LTG Friendly    3gg   $140
May 7............"Open"   Turn 2 (Saturday)    4gg   $165
May 8............"Open"   Turn 2 (Sunday)    3gg   $140
May 14-15......"Open"   Softball Rocks NIT    4gg   $260
May 15.........."Open"   SR NIT Friendly    3gg   $140
May 21-22......"Open"  Softball Time Somewhere  5gg  $270
May 22.........."Open"  ISTS Friendly  3gg  $140
May 28-30......"Open"   Memorial Day Classic    6gg   $270
June 3-5........."Open"  USA ES Qualifier-Reg. 2   4gg   $545
June 11-12......"A/B/C/Rec"   USSSA State    4gg   $275
June 18-19......"Open"   Border Wars    4gg   $275
June 25-26......"Open"   Fun in the Sun NIT    6gg   $295
June 26.........."Open"   FITS NIT Friendly    3gg   $140
Oct 8-9..........."Open"   Reach for the Stars NIT    4gg   $260
Oct 9.............."Open"   RFTS NIT Friendly    3gg   $140
Oct 15-16........"Open"   Moonlight Madness    5gg   $250
Oct 16............"Open"   MM Friendly    3gg   $140
Oct 22-23........"Open"   Monster Mash    3gg   $180
Oct 29-30........"Open"   Time of Your Life    5gg   $270
Oct 30............"Open"   TOYL Friendly    3gg   $140
Nov 5-6.........."Open"   Fall Showcase    5gg   $490
Nov 12-13......."Open"   Turn Out the Lights    6gg   $270
