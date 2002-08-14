Site hosted by Angelfire.com: Build your free website today!

Website Search Engine (enter key word):

Scripturient Productions

Scripturient: "having a strong desire or compulsion to write or to be an author"

Hello, this is Elizabeth coming back from an approximately year-long zine hiatus. I have decided that i am just not up for running a distro, so First Time Around is not gonna happen. I am, however, working on a new literary compilation zine replacing Scripturient Youth called cacoethes scribendi ("the compulsion to write "). This one will be for all ages. I welcome contributions of poetry, fiction, essays, black and white art, and anything else.

I am also working on various solo zine projects and accepting submissions for various compilation zines.

I am in the process of revamping the website, so there aren't many links up right now, but check back later and there should be more information. p>

Quotes About Writing
from past issues of Scripturient Youth

Reviews of Scripturient Publications

All My Literary Projects

Beantown Zinetown 4

The Case For Same-Sex Marriage
(an essay for school that i thought i'd share)

You are visitor # to this website.

Do you like this site? Tell a friend!
NameEmail
You:
Your Friend:
Here's how to get a referral system like this on your own site, for free.

This site was last updated: Wednesday, August 14, 2002 -- 1:42 PM.

xenith: the e-zine for writing addicts