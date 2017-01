Go to.... Current Issue Subscriptions Submissions Back Issues News Links Contact Link to us Advertise



Interviews with: The Cruxshadows



Garden of Dreams



Gossamer



Bella Morte



Gridlock



more....





Welcome to Severance, a magazine dedicated

to the exposure of music lying in the realm of

industrial, gothic, ethereal, darkwave,ambient

and experimental genres, as well as a focus and

support of strong individualism. It contains

although is not limited to,interviews, writings

music and film reviews, artwork and poetry.



Want to advertise? Join our mailing list!

Enter your email address &

then click 'Join List'

Powered by ListBot