This website is dedicated to bringing attention to our local scene. It is not a label and does not represent or speak for any of these bands, but only intends to help them by listing them here for your convenience. San Anto Punk does not list all the bands in San Antonio, but will list any that what to be listed. There are lots of great punk and hardcore bands here in San Antonio for example: Chiapas, The Deceased, The Flatliners, Return, The Perturbed, Red Scare, just to name a few. This site is just trying to get people's attention to our local scene and that's it. If ya don't like it then