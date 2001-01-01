What is The Reservoir?

The Reservoir is Quabbin Regional High School's very own newspaper. We are here to serve the public of the student and faculty of Quabbin Regional High School. We accept all comments and advice and are willing to hear all opinions.

This page will serve as a vast place for all our present, past, and future articles for the Reservoir. As well as current events, polls, contests, pictures, everything and anything that is related to what you want to know.

General Info: We will be updating this website on a regular basis to help to inform you on all news and events. If you have any questions or information, leads or anything you can either give it personally to Ms. Winslow, OR you can e-mail it to me.

Finally, I can't stress enough that this newspaper runs on the blood, sweat and tears of all the staff at the Reservoir and we would love your imput on our articles and ideas as well as some of your own.

As a side note, I, the Web Lord have left my duty as web editor the school side and if interested my new web-page is: projecttyrael.tripod.com, i thank you all for a fun year!