Site hosted by Angelfire.com: Build your free website today!


April Wine

Julian Austin

Pete Best (former Beatles drummer)

BB King

Bluestime (with Jay Giles)

Randy Bachman

Jennifer Batten (guitarist for Michael Jackson, Jeff Beck)

Blue Rodeo (Jim Cuddy)

Stompin' Tom Connors

Crash Test Dummies (Brad Roberts)

Def Leppard

Gowan

Headpins (Darby Mills)NEW

Jeff Healey

Great Big Sea

Haywire

Honeymoon Suite

Iron Maiden

Meatloaf

Moist

Moxy

Nickelback NEW

Platinum Blonde(Mark Holmes)

The Stampeders

Kim Stockwood

The Tea Party

Teaze

Trooper (Ra McGuire)

Weird Al Yankovic

Wide Mouth Mason

Led Zeppelin Tribute band The White

Nova Scotia Musical Artists

Joel Plaskett Emergency NEW

Carson Downey Band

Dutch Mason

Ritchie Oakley and Sam Moon Power Unit

Matt Minglewood

Molly Oliver

Natalie MacMaster

Movie and Television Celebrities

Bo Derek actress

Wayne Rogers Trapper John on MASH

Mike Bullard TV Host


Top photos are myself with: Barenaked Ladies, Jay Geils Band, Def Leppard, Iron Maiden, Actress Bo Derek, Meatloaf


Click here to view 2 short video clips done by Fredericton Film-Maker Doug Sutherland. One called "Smugglers Coast" I play a drug smuggler.


Click here to view some of my concert photos
Click here to see some local bands in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada

View My Guestbook
Sign My Guestbook

fnr1000@hotmail.com

All Rights Reserved. Copyright© 2005.
Web Site Created by