Patrick Healey Online

Hi my name is Pat Healey. I'm a recent Journalism graduate from Holland College in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
I'm working at The Packet in Clarenville, NF. I previously worked at the nor'wester in Springdale NF, that's why there's stories from thiat paper on my site.
First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones in the America Under Attack terrorism that hit Tuesday. The culprits that did this must pay and pay DEARLY.
My condolencense are with you, and I'm sure I speak for most Canadians, at least Newfoundlanders, is saying This Evil Act won't tear USA apart, but make it stronger!.
Please feel free to check out my website and contact at the number(s) provided or E-mail me. Thanks and have a great day.
My Hobbies
- Hockey
- Baseball
- Auto Racing - NASCAR, CART, IRL
- Writing
- Fantasy sports
