Pakistan's Forgotten War - Baluchistan. We try to explore what has been happening in Baluchistan for the past six decades; looking at some of the difficult questions such as, do the Baluch people want freedom from Pakistan, and why? What happens next?

Hum Dekhain Gay

Lazim Hai ke hum Bhi Dekhain Gay

Woh Din ke Jis ka Wadah Hai

Jo Loh-e-Azl pe Likha hai

Hum Dekhain Gay

Jab Zulm-o-Sitam ke Koh-e-garaan

Ruii ki Tarah Urd Jain Gay

Hum Mehkumoon ke Paun Talay

Yeh Dharti Dhar Dhar Dhardkay gi

Aur Ehl-e-Hukum ke Sar Uper

Jab Bijli kard Kard Kardke gi

Hum Dekhain Gay

Jab Arz-e-Khuda ke kabay se

Sab but Uthwaaiy Jain gay

Hum Ehl-e-Safa Mardood-e-Haram

Masnad pe Bithaaiy jain gay

Sab Taaj Uchalay jain gay

Sab Takht Giraaiy Jain gay

Bas Naam rahay Ga Allah ka

Jo Ghayab Bhi hai Hazir Bhi

Jo nazir bhi hai manzar bhi

Uthay ga Analhaq ka Naara

Jo Main bhi Hun aur Tumbhi ho

Aur Raaj karay gi khalq-e-Khuda

Jo main bhi hun aur tum bhi ho

Hum Dekhain Gay

Lazim Hai ke hum Bhi Dekhain Gay

Hum Dekhain Gay







hPK team

MZ Haq | Editor

Rehana Sheikh| co-Editor

correspondents

Zareen Rana | ISB

position available | LHR

Masood Alam | KHI

position available | UAE

position available | UK

position available | USA







