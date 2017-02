The, Oklahoma's oldest newspaper, ceased publication on Dec. 22, 1999, due to lack of support from the community. Select information about Minco may be found in the Tuttle Times or in the Chickasha Express-Star

We will be leaving the site online for guests to sign the guestbook and to visit with one another. We will also compile a page of Minco community information and photographs at this site in the coming months. Photos and information will come directly from Minstrel archives or from Minco residents. Please send photos and information via e-mail to mincominstrel@hotmail.com. Photos need to be 72 dpi in jpg format.

Management at our newspaper group indicate that the closing of the Minstrel is not necessarily permanent, and if the community has a strong interest in restarting the newspaper, it would print again.

Regina Garvie, Editor