I can't really explain my love for AAF...why would anyone love a radio station?...and even more, why would I make a webpage about it...I dunno. But when you think about it AAF is just SO awesome! I mean, what other station plays awesome music (that right there takes out about 95% of all other stations), has awesome DJs, and it's own TV show??!?? Not to mention all the exclusives...like they say, it's the only station that really rocks.

Hey- just so you know, I made this page myself and I am in no way affliliated with WAAF or any of their sponsors . If you don't like something I say or some info is incorrect or whatever, don't go crying to the people at AAF because they probably won't even know what you're talking about if you mention this site. And if you're so stuck on getting something fixed just email me and if I care, I'll fix it. Comprende?