|
|
-
HIP - the Harmonica Information Publication
-
The magazine for harmonica players, by harmonica players.
Find out why it's considered an incredible resource.
-
The Discrete Comb
-
The Ultimate Bending Machine enables every reed in the harmonica to
bend both up and down in pitch by several semitones.
-
Harmonica Tab Fonts
-
Want to write harmonica tab on your PC? It's easy with Fletch Diatonic or Chromatic Sans.
|
-
The Harmonica Resource Guide
-
Looking for something harmonica related? The Resource Guide is
your one-stop information resource.
-
Harmonica Writer's Guide
-
The harmonica community needs good writers to write about
products, personalities and goings-on. Interested? Check out this
guide.
-
MIDI Practice Tracks
-
Soundblaster-compatible tracks written for harmonica to play along
with. Learn that groove, that progression, that position. Check
out the free samples.
-
COMING SOON:
-
Tutorials and samples
-
There soon will be tutorials and downloadable free samples
sprinkled through the product pages. Feel free to wander and check
them out.