HIP - the Harmonica Information Publication

The magazine for harmonica players, by harmonica players. Find out why it's considered an incredible resource.



The Discrete Comb

The Ultimate Bending Machine enables every reed in the harmonica to bend both up and down in pitch by several semitones.

Harmonica Tab Fonts

Want to write harmonica tab on your PC? It's easy with Fletch Diatonic or Chromatic Sans.



The Harmonica Resource Guide

Looking for something harmonica related? The Resource Guide is your one-stop information resource.



Harmonica Writer's Guide

The harmonica community needs good writers to write about products, personalities and goings-on. Interested? Check out this guide.



MIDI Practice Tracks

Soundblaster-compatible tracks written for harmonica to play along with. Learn that groove, that progression, that position. Check out the free samples.





COMING SOON:



Tutorials and samples

There soon will be tutorials and downloadable free samples sprinkled through the product pages. Feel free to wander and check them out.