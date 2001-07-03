Dr. Drew and Adam Carolla
Dr.
Drew
and
Adam
Carolla
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 3, 2001
Happy 4th of July!!
Today's Date:
Message Board
Give advice. Get advice. Post a message. Make a comment. Just say, "Hi!". You don't have to be a member to leave you 2 cents.
TV, Radio, drDrew.com Guests & Appearances by Dr. Drew and Adam
Links to MTV, KROQ, and drDrew.com pages that contain the lists of guests and the appearances that Dr. Drew and Adam make.
Adam and Drew's Bios
These biographies are updated as of July 25, 2000. Some of the most current information on Drew and Adam.
Pictures
Lots and lots of pictures. Drew and Adam together. Drew alone. Drew's kids. Drew's wife. Drew's high school pictures. My favorite picture of Drew. Adam alone. **More to be added.**
Sounds
Large archive of sounds for AOL members. Adding to sounds that everyone can listen to. You need Windows Media Player or a WAV player to listen to the sounds.
Links
OFFICIAL sites! Fan sites! Lots of information. If you don't find what you're looking for on this site, check out some of these other sites. **Add your site. Visit the page to see how.**
Contact Loveline or the Webmaster
E-mail, fax, and 800 number for the radio show. E-mail and 800 number for the TV show. E-mail and 800 number for the drDrew.com Show. E-mail for the webmaster.
The Dr. Drew and Adam Book
The Dr. Drew and Adam Book: A Survival Guide to Life and Love. Get it with the Barnes & Noble affiliation.
Clubs
Yahoo! Dr. Drew and Adam clubs. Dr. Drew clubs. Adam clubs. Loveline clubs. Catherine McCord clubs.
drDrew.com Newsletters
From July 19, 1999 to June 19, 2000. These are the newsletters that drDrew.com sends out once a week.
Transcripts
Chat transcripts from Yahoo, AOL, drDrew.com, and others. Show transcripts from TV and the radio.
Radio Stations
This page has a lot of radio stations that carry Loveline all over the country.
Articles
Newspaper and web articles with the information needed for a bibliography.
Updates
This page has what's new. Returning guests can see what's happened since they've been away.
Chat
AOL Instant Messenger chat. You need an AOL or AIM name to get into the chat.
Quizlet Results
The results of the past polls that we have had with graphs to show the results visually.
Thanks!
A little note from me to all of the people that have really helped me and helped put this site together. I'm always adding to this.
Link to Us
Information about adding a link to our page using a banner or a test link. Includes the HTML code you will need and you don't have to load our banner onto your server!
Disclaimer
This is just a little note to say that I have nothing to do with Drew, Adam, or Loveline.
Troubleshooting
These are common problems that people have had with the site. Go here to see if this will help with the problem you are experiencing with the site.
Short address: http://fly.to/drpinsky
Long address: http://www.angelfire.com/in2/saraluvsdrdrewpinsky
E-mail: SaraLuvsDrDrewPinsky@angelfire.com