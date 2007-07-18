United Kingdom of Rock

Click here to find me on Myspace! if your bands is doing a gig and you want to add it on the gig list then please don't hesitate to email me!. [submit gigs] • 20th Jul - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club | Anson Rooms, Bristol

• 20th Jul - Napalm Death | White Rabbit, Plymouth

• 21st Jul - Napalm Death | Academy 2, Birmingham

• 21st Jul - Sikth, Architects, Cry For Silence, Biomechanical, Ted Maul, Malefice, Barrabus | Lemon Grove, Exeter

• 22nd Jul - Enter Shikari | Arena, St. Albans

• 22nd Jul - Napalm Death | Rio, Leeds

• 22nd Jul - Sikth, Architects, Cry For Silence, Biomechanical, Ted Maul, Malefice, Barrabus | Corporation, Sheffield

• 23rd Jul - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Club Academy, Manchester

• 24th Jul - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Barfly, Birmingham

• 24th Jul - The Hives | 100 Club, London

• 25th Jul - Napalm Death | Town Mill, Mansfield

• 26th Jul - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Tap 'N' Tin, Chatham

• 26th Jul - Napalm Death | Twist, Colchester

• 27th Jul - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Barfly, Liverpool

• 28th Jul - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Sumo, Leicester

• 28th Jul - Sikth, Architects, Cry For Silence, Biomechanical, Ted Maul, Malefice, Barrabus | TJ's, Newport

• 29th Jul - Sacred Reich | Kings Cross Scala, London

• 29th Jul - Sikth, Architects, Cry For Silence, Biomechanical, Ted Maul, Malefice, Barrabus | Ski Lodge, Yeovil

• 30th Jul - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Barfly, Glasgow

• 31st Jul - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Academy 2, Newcastle

• 1st Aug - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Cockpit, Leeds

• 2nd Aug - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Plug, Sheffield

• 3rd Aug - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Sugarmill, Stoke

• 4th Aug - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

• 5th Aug - The Dwarves | Pressure Point, Brighton

• 5th Aug - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Thekla, Bristol

• 5th Aug - Municipal Waste | Joiners, Southampton

• 6th Aug - The Dwarves | Kings Cross Water Rats, London

• 6th Aug - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

• 6th Aug - Municipal Waste | Cluny, Newcastle

• 7th Aug - The Dwarves | Corporation, Sheffield

• 7th Aug - The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster | Kings Cross Scala, London

• 7th Aug - Municipal Waste | Barfly, Liverpool

• 8th Aug - Municipal Waste | King Tut's, Glasgow

• 9th Aug - The Dwarves | Rock City, Nottingham

• 9th Aug - Municipal Waste | DnR, Sheffield

• 9th Aug - Time Again | The Hub, Exeter

• 10th Aug - The Dwarves | King Tut's, Glasgow

• 10th Aug - Municipal Waste | Camden Underworld, London

• 10th Aug - Time Again | Sawyers, Kettering

• 11th Aug - Fightstar | Sugarmill, Stoke

• 11th Aug - Time Again | Rebellion Festival, Blackpool

• 12th Aug - Fightstar | Barfly, York

• 12th Aug - Time Again | Underworld, London

• 13th Aug - Fightstar | ABC, Glasgow

• 15th Aug - Fightstar | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

• 15th Aug - Napalm Death | Barfly, Glasgow

• 16th Aug - Bloodstock Festival | Catton Hall, Derby

• 16th Aug - Fightstar | Kings Cross Scala, London

• 16th Aug - Sepultura | Leicester Square, Leicester

• 17th Aug - Bloodstock Festival | Catton Hall, Derby

• 17th Aug - Sepultura | Islington Academy, London

• 18th Aug - The Black Dahlia Murder | TJ's, Newport

• 18th Aug - Bloodstock Festival | Catton Hall, Derby

• 18th Aug - Sepultura | Rio's, Leeds

• 19th Aug - The Black Dahlia Murder | Corporation, Sheffiled

• 19th Aug - The Living End | Cathouse, Glasgow

• 19th Aug - Sepultura | JB's, Dudley

• 20th Aug - ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of The Dead | Leadmill, Sheffield

• 20th Aug - The Black Dahlia Murder | Barfly, Glasgow

• 20th Aug - The Living End | Academy, Manchester

• 20th Aug - Sepultura | Corporation, Sheffield

• 21st Aug - ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of The Dead | Islington Academy, London

• 21st Aug - The Black Dahlia Murder | Trillians, Newcastle

• 21st Aug - Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails | Meadowbank, Edinburgh

• 21st Aug - Hellogoodbye | Charing Cross Astoria, London

• 21st Aug - Juliette & The Licks | Barracuda Bar, Newquay

• 21st Aug - The Living End | Camden Electric Ballroom, London

• 21st Aug - Tool | Brixton Academy, London

• 22nd Aug - +44 | Bristol Academy, Bristol

• 22nd Aug - The Black Dahlia Murder | Waterfront, Norwich

• 22nd Aug - The Draft | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

• 22nd Aug - Hellogoodbye | Academy, Liverpool

• 22nd Aug - Juliette & The Licks | Ski Lodge, Yeovil

• 22nd Aug - The Living End | Basement, Nottingham

• 22nd Aug - Tool | Brixton Academy, London

• 23rd Aug - The Black Dahlia Murder | Furnace, Swindon

• 23rd Aug - The Draft | The Cavern, Exeter

• 23rd Aug - Red Hot Chili Peppers | Hampden Park, Glasgow

• 23rd Aug - Tool | Apollo, Manchester

• 24th Aug - Angels & Airwaves | Charing Cross Astoria, London

• 24th Aug - The Black Dahlia Murder | Islington Academy, London

• 24th Aug - Carling Weekender | Reading / Leeds

• 25th Aug - Carling Weekender | Reading / Leeds

• 26th Aug - Carling Weekender | Reading / Leeds

• 28th Aug - The Eagles Of Death Metal | T On The Fringe, Edinburgh

• 28th Aug - Nine Inch Nails | Academy, Birmingham

• 29th Aug - Fear Before The March Of Flames | Peel, Kingston

• 30th Aug - Nine Inch Nails | Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

• 31st Aug - The Eagles Of Death Metal | [tba], London

• 31st Aug - Fear Before The March Of Flames | Joiners, Southampton

• 31st Aug - Iggy & The Stooges | Harewood House, Leeds

• 1st Sep - Fear Before The March Of Flames | Sugarmill, Stoke

• 1st Sep - Paramore | Pyramid, Portsmouth

• 2nd Sep - Fear Before The March Of Flames | Corporation, Sheffield

• 2nd Sep - Paramore | Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton

• 3rd Sep - Fear Before The March Of Flames | Moshulu, Aberdeen

• 3rd Sep - Paramore | Academy 2, Manchester

• 4th Sep - Beastie Boys | Brixton Academy, London

• 4th Sep - Fear Before The March Of Flames | Music Box, Manchester

• 5th Sep - Beastie Boys | Brixton Academy, London

• 5th Sep - Fear Before The March Of Flames | Engine, Room, Brighton

• 5th Sep - Paramore | Uni, Cardiff

• 6th Sep - Beastie Boys | Camden Roundhouse, London

• 6th Sep - Fear Before The March Of Flames | Rock City, Nottingham

• 6th Sep - Paramore | Charing Cross Astoria, London

• 6th Sep - Send More Paramedics | Cockpit, Leeds

• 7th Sep - As I Lay Dying, Darkest Hour | Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton

• 7th Sep - Fear Before The March Of Flames | Camden Underworld, London

• 7th Sep - Send More Paramedics | Underground, Stoke

• 8th Sep - As I Lay Dying, Darkest Hour | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler, London

• 8th Sep - Send More Paramedics | Charlotte, Leicester

• 9th Sep - As I Lay Dying, Darkest Hour | Garage, Glasgow

• 9th Sep - Send More Paramedics | Trillians, Newcastle

• 9th Sep - As I Lay Dying, Darkest Hour | Academy, Manchester

• 10th Sep - Send More Paramedics | Barfly, Liverpool

• 11th Sep - Less Than Jake | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler

• 11th Sep - Send More Paramedics | Waterfront, Norwich

• 12th Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Princess Pavillion, Falmouth

• 12th Sep - Less Than Jake | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler

• 12th Sep - Send More Paramedics | Joiners, Southampton

• 13th Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Ski Lodge, Yeovil

• 13th Sep - Less Than Jake | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler

• 13th Sep - The Locust | Thekla, Bristol

• 13th Sep - Send More Paramedics | Croft, Bristol

• 14th Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | TJ's, Newport

• 14th Sep - Less Than Jake | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler

• 14th Sep - The Locust | Corporation, Sheffield

• 14th Sep - Send More Paramedics | Islington Bar Academy, London

• 15th Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Sugarmill, Stoke

• 15th Sep - Less Than Jake | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler

• 15th Sep - The Locust | Bruenell, Leeds

• 16th Sep - Less Than Jake | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler

• 16th Sep - The Locust | Pressure Point, Brighton

• 17th Sep - The Aggrolites | The Charlotte, Leicester

• 17th Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Ironworks, Inverness

• 17th Sep - The Locust | Scala, London

• 18th Sep - The Aggrolites | The Cluny, Newcastle

• 18th Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Fat Sams, Dundee

• 18th Sep - Reuben | Concorde 2, Brighton

• 19th Sep - The Aggrolites | Dingwalls, London

• 19th Sep - The Fall Of Troy | Barfly, Birmingham

• 19th Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Town Hall Crypt, Middlesbrough

• 19th Sep - Reuben | Wedgewwod Rooms, Portsmouth

• 20th Sep - The Aggrolites | The Cavern, Exeter

• 20th Sep - The Fall Of Troy | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

• 21st Sep - The Aggrolites | 12 Bar, Swindon

• 21st Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Charlotte, Leicester

• 21st Sep - Reuben | Academy 2, Newcastle

• 22nd Sep - The Aggrolites | Scooter rally, Woolacombe

• 22nd Sep - The Fall Of Troy | Zodiac, Oxford

• 22nd Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Soundhaus, Northampton

• 22nd Sep - My Awesome Compilation | Charlotte, Leicester

• 22nd Sep - Reuben | Ironworks, Inverness

• 23rd Sep - The Fall Of Troy | Academy 3, manchester

• 23rd Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Junction, Cambridge

• 23rd Sep - Reuben | Garage, Glasgow

• 24th Sep - Reuben | Academy 3, Manchester

• 24th Sep - The Fall Of Troy | King Tut's, Glasgow

• 25th Sep - The Fall Of Troy | Cockpit, Leeds

• 25th Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Zodiac, Oxford

• 25th Sep - Motion City Soundtrack | MDH, Manchester

• 25th Sep - Reuben | Academy 2, Birmingham

• 26th Sep - The Fall Of Troy | TJ's, Newport

• 26th Sep - Gallows, Lethal Bizzle, Poison The Well | Electric Ballroom, London

• 26th Sep - Motion City Soundtrack | Leadmill, Sheffield

• 26th Sep - Reuben | Academy, Bristol

• 27th Sep - Motion City Soundtrack | Academy, Birmingham

• 28th Sep - The Fall Of Troy | Islington Academy, London

• 28th Sep - Reuben | Zodiac, Oxford

• 29th Sep - Motion City Soundtrack | Garage, Glasgow

• 29th Sep - My Awesome Compilation | Old Angel, Nottingham

• 29th Sep - Reuben | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler

• 30th Sep - Eastpak Antidote Tour: Soilwork, Chimaira, Caliban, Sonic Syndicate | Concorde 2, Brighton

• 1st Oct - Eastpak Antidote Tour: Soilwork, Chimaira, Caliban, Sonic Syndicate | Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton

• 2nd Oct - The Blackout | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

• 2nd Oct - Eastpak Antidote Tour: Soilwork, Chimaira, Caliban, Sonic Syndicate | Cockpit, Leeds

• 2nd Oct - Motion City Soundtrack | Lemon Grove, Exeter

• 3rd Oct - The Blackout | Fez, Reading

• 3rd Oct - Eastpak Antidote Tour: Soilwork, Chimaira, Caliban, Sonic Syndicate | Islington Academy, London

• 4th Oct - The Blackout | Soundhaus, Northampton

• 4th Oct - Eastpak Antidote Tour: Soilwork, Chimaira, Caliban, Sonic Syndicate | Rock City, Nottingham

• 4th Oct - Motion City Soundtrack | Waterfront, Norwich

• 5th Oct - The Blackout | Ski Lodge, Yeovil

• 5th Oct - Eastpak Antidote Tour: Soilwork, Chimaira, Caliban, Sonic Syndicate | Academy, Newcastle

• 5th Oct - Motion City Soundtrack | Astoria, London

• 6th Oct - The Blackout | Charing Cross Mean fiddler, London

• 6th Oct - Eastpak Antidote Tour: Soilwork, Chimaira, Caliban, Sonic Syndicate | Garage, Glasgow

• 6th Oct - Motion City Soundtrack | Pyramid, Portsmouth

• 7th Oct - The Blackout | Academy 3, Manchester

• 7th Oct - Eastpak Antidote Tour: Soilwork, Chimaira, Caliban, Sonic Syndicate | Waterfront, Norwich

• 7th Oct - Motion City Soundtrack | Met Univ, Leeds

• 9th Oct - The Blackout | Steel Stage, Sheffield

• 9th Oct - Gorilla Biscuits | Josephs Well, Leeds

• 10th Oct - The Blackout | Academy 2, Birmingham

• 10th Oct - Gorilla Biscuits | King Tut's, Glasgow

• 11th Oct - The Blackout | King Tut's, Glasgow

• 11th Oct - Gorilla Biscuits | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler, London

• 12th Oct - The Blackout | Tunnels, Aberdeen

• 12th Oct - Gorilla Biscuits | Academy 2, Manchester

• 12th Oct - Pitchshifter | Charing Cross Astoria, London

• 13th Oct - The Blackout | Cabaret Voltaire, Edinburgh

• 13th Oct - Gorilla Biscuits | Basement, Nottingham

• 13th Oct - Pitchshifter | Rock City, Nottingham

• 14th Oct - The Blackout | Cockpit, Leeds

• 16th Oct - The Blackout | Uni Solus Bar, Cardiff

• 16th Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Academy, Newcastle

• 17th Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Barrowland, Glasgow

• 19th Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Oasis, Swindon

• 20th Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Centre, Brighton

• 21st Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Solent Hall, Bournemouth

• 21st Oct - Enter Shikari | Uni, Leeds

• 22nd Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Brixton Academy, London

• 22nd Oct - Enter Shikari | Apollo, Manchester

• 23rd Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

• 24th Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Apollo, Manchester

• 25th Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Centre, Newport

• 25th Oct - Enter Shikari | Academy, Newcastle

• 26th Oct - Bowling For Soup, Bloodhound Gand, Zebrahead, Army Of Freshmen | Pavillion, Plymouth

• 26th Oct - Enter Shikari | Barrowland, Glasgow

• 28th Oct - Enter Shikari | Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

• 31st Oct - Enter Shikari | Uni, Cardiff

• 1st Nov - Enter Shikari | Guildhall, Southampton

• 2nd Nov - Enter Shikari | Dome, Brighton

• 3rd Nov - The Dillinger Escape Plan, Meshuggah | Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth

• 3rd Nov - Enter Shikari | Pavillions, Plymouth

• 3rd Nov - NOFX | Academy, Birmingham

• 4th Nov - The Dillinger Escape Plan, Meshuggah | Corporation, Sheffield

• 4th Nov - NOFX | Brixton Academy, London

• 5th Nov - Comeback Kid, Parkway Drive, Cancer Bats, This Is Hell, The Warriors | Concorde 2, Brighton

• 5th Nov - The Dillinger Escape Plan, Meshuggah | Academy, Birmingham

• 5th Nov - Enter Shikari | UEA, Norwich

• 5th Nov - NOFX | Academy, Bristol

• 6th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | Hallam Arena, Sheffield

• 6th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Fat Sams, Dundee

• 6th Nov - Comeback Kid, Parkway Drive, Cancer Bats, This Is Hell, The Warriors | Camden Electric Ballroom, London

• 6th Nov - The Dillinger Escape Plan, Meshuggah | Academy 2, Manchester

• 6th Nov - Enter Shikari | Brixton Academy, London

• 6th Nov - NOFX | Academy, Liverpool

• 7th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | SECC, Glasgow

• 7th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Barrowland, Glasgow

• 7th Nov - The Dillinger Escape Plan, Meshuggah | Garage, Glasgow

• 7th Nov - Comeback Kid, Parkway Drive, Cancer Bats, This Is Hell, The Warriors | Jillys, Manchester

• 8th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Barrowland, Glasgow

• 8th Nov - Comeback Kid, Parkway Drive, Cancer Bats, This Is Hell, The Warriors | King Tut's, Glasgow

• 8th Nov - The Dillinger Escape Plan, Meshuggah | Academy, Newcastle

• 8th Nov - Porcupine Tree | Academy, Oxford

• 9th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | Metro Arena, Newcastle

• 9th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

• 9th Nov - Comeback Kid, Parkway Drive, Cancer Bats, This Is Hell, The Warriors | Corporation, Sheffield

• 9th Nov - The Dillinger Escape Plan, Meshuggah | Academy, Bristol

• 9th Nov - Porcupine Tree | Kentish Town Forum, London

• 10th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | NEC, Birmingham

• 10th Nov - Comeback Kid, Parkway Drive, Cancer Bats, This Is Hell, The Warriors | Ski Lodge, Yeovil

• 10th Nov - The Dillinger Escape Plan, Meshuggah | Charing Cross Astoria, London

• 11th Nov - Alexisonfire | Academy, Bristol

• 11th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | Arena, Nottingham

• 11th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Academy, Newcastle

• 12th Nov - Alexisonfire | Guildhall, Southampton

• 12th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Academy, Manchester

• 13th Nov - Alexisonfire | Brixton Academy, London

• 13th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | Centre, Brighton

• 13th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Academy, Birmingham

• 14th Nov - Alexisonfire | • 12th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Academy, Manchester

• 14th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | BIC, Bournemouth

• 14th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Rock City, Birmingham

• 15th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Octagon, Sheffield

• 16th Nov - Alexisonfire | Academy, Birmingham

• 16th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | Arena, Cardiff

• 17th Nov - Alexisonfire | Rock City, Nottingham

• 17th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | Wembley Arena, London

• 17th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Uni, Cardiff

• 18th Nov - Alexisonfire | Town Hall, Middlesbrough

• 18th Nov - Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Joan Jett & The Blachearts | MEN Arena, Manchester

• 18th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Academy, Bristol

• 19th Nov - Alexisonfire | Met, Leeds

• 19th Nov - Taste Of Chaos: The Used, Rise Against, Aiden | Guildhall, Porthsmouth

• 20th Nov - Biffy Clyro | Guildhall, Southampton

• 21st Nov - Alexisonfire | Iron Works, Inverness

• 21st Nov - Biffy Clyro | Brixton Academy, London

• 21st Nov - Taste Of Chaos: The Used, Rise Against, Aiden | Academy, Birmingham

• 22nd Nov - Alexisonfire | Moshulu, Aberdeen

• 22nd Nov - Biffy Clyro | UEA, Norwich

• 22nd Nov - Bring Me The Horizon | Pier, Cleethorpes

• 22nd Nov - Taste Of Chaos: The Used, Rise Against, Aiden | Centre, Newport

• 22nd Nov - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | De Montfort Hall, Leicester

• 23rd Nov - Alexisonfire | ABC, Glasgow

• 23rd Nov - Bring Me The Horizon | TJ's, Newport

• 23rd Nov - Taste Of Chaos: The Used, Rise Against, Aiden | Academy, Newcastle

• 23rd Nov - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Corn Exchange, Cambridge

• 24th Nov - Bring Me The Horizon | Academy, Birmingham

• 24th Nov - Taste Of Chaos: The Used, Rise Against, Aiden | Academy, Glasgow

• 24th Nov - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Regent, Ipswich

• 25th Nov - Bring Me The Horizon | Academy, Bristol

• 25th Nov - Taste Of Chaos: The Used, Rise Against, Aiden | Uni, Leeds

• 25th Nov - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

• 26th Nov - Bring Me The Horizon | Academy, Liverpool

• 26th Nov - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

• 27th Nov - Bring Me The Horizon | Academy, Manchester

• 27th Nov - Taste Of Chaos: The Used, Rise Against, Aiden | Apollo, Manchester

• 27th Nov - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Academy, Birmingham

• 28th Nov - Bring Me The Horizon | Moshulu, Aberdeen

• 28th Nov - Taste Of Chaos: The Used, Rise Against, Aiden | Brixton Academy, London

• 28th Nov - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | St. Davids Hall, Cardiff

• 29th Nov - Bring Me The Horizon | Cathouse, Glasgow

• 30th Nov - Bring Me The Horizon | Academy, Newcastle

• 30th Nov - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Academy, Glasgow

• 1st Dec - Bring Me The Horizon | Rock City, Nottingham

• 1st Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Music Hall, Aberdeen

• 2nd Dec - Bring Me The Horizon | Waterfront, Norwich

• 2nd Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | City Hall, Newcastle

• 3rd Dec - Bring Me The Horizon | Brook, Southampton

• 4th Dec - Bring Me The Horizon | Tap 'N' Tin, Chatham

• 4th Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | City Hall, Sheffield

• 5th Dec - Bring Me The Horizon | Pitz, Milton Keynes

• 5th Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Apollo, Manchester

• 6th Dec - Bring Me The Horizon | Zodiac, Oxford

• 6th Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Uni, Liverpool

• 7th Dec - Bring Me The Horizon | Charing Cross Astoria, London

• 8th Dec - Bring Me The Horizon | Ski Lodge, Yeovil

• 8th Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Colson Hall, Bristol

• 9th Dec - Bring Me The Horizon | Plug, Sheffield

• 9th Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Guildhall, Southampton

• 10th Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Uni, Exeter

• 11th Dec - Apocalyptica | Charing Cross Mean Fiddler, London

• 12th Dec - Apocalyptica | Academy 3, Manchester

• 12th Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

• 13th Dec - Apocalyptica | Academy 2, Birmingham

• 13th Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Empire, Shepherds Bush

• 14th Dec - Apocalyptica | Garage, Glasgow

• 14th Dec - Thin Lizzy, Queensryche | Empire, Shepherds Bush

• 22nd Dec - Funeral For a Friend | International Arena, Cardiff

© 2007 United Kingdom Of Rock. All rights reserved. Email: ukorock@hotmail.com