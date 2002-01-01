Página en Español

Cuando era un pequeño de unos nueve años, me divertía leyendo toda clase de historietas.

Pero entre súpermanes, hombres arañas, robots enormes y monstruos del espacio exterior, hubo un grupo de personajes que llenaron mis días con las más emocionantes aventuras e historias y los sitios más exóticos del planeta; además de brindar, también, la risa más sonora que se haya podido escuchar.

Estos personajes fueron escritos y dibujados en Latino América y durante casi diez años estuvieron rigiendo los quioscos de revistas y periódicos en toda Venezuela.

Este es un pequeño homenaje a esos personajes realizados en nuestros países y que he considerado importantes en la historieta latinoamericana.

Algunos de ellos los he leído, a otros les he oído mencionar, creo que están los más relevantes de todos.

Si tienes alguna opinión al respecto o deseas que se incluya algún otro personaje,comunícate por mi correo electrónico: farh66@yahoo.com





English Website

When I was a nine-year-old-kid, I had much fun reading all kind of comic-books.

But among supermen, spidermen, giant robots and monsters from outer space, there were a group of characters that filled my days with the most exciting adventures and stories and with the most exotic places from the globe; furthermore, they also provided me the most louder laughter you could ever heard.

These characters were created and drew in Latin America and for almost ten years they were ruling the newspaper stands in the whole Venezuela.

The following is a little tribute to these characters made in our countries and that I have considered important in the "HISTORIETA LATINOAMERICANA" (Latinamerican comic books and strips).

I have read some of them (even I have them collected), others I have heard of them, but I think here there are the most relevant of all.