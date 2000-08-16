Jeffco student conduct code updated

Posted 2:47 pm MST on October 9,2000

As students filed into Pomona on August 16, 2000, for the first day of school, little did they realize how much the school conduct code had been changed. Teacher response and student consequences relating to such incidents have been adjusted. In short, Colorado lawmakers have given teachers and administrators even more power over students.

Tom Clum on his way to Wisconsin



by Sarah Recktenwall-Work

Staff Writer

Most students who walk the halls of Pomona know who the Clum brothers are, or more specifically who Tom Clum is. While Dan is also making a name for himself, Tom is on the verge of accomplishing a feat that no wrestler in Colorado has ever done and very few in the nation have attained; an undefeated high school career.

Yes, that is all four years wrestling without losing once. Up to this point, Tom has an overall 141-0 career record, 33-0 this season. He is a three-time state champion and last year was named Outstanding Wrestler by both major Colorado newspapers.

The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame also named him the "Outstanding High School Male Athlete" in Colorado for the year 2000. He will be recognized in March when the rest of last year's outstanding athletes are inducted into the Hall.

By completely dominating Colorado wrestling for the last four years, Tom has been actively recruited for numerous colleges. In October of last year, Tom, signed a letter of commitment with Wisconsin. With great coaching and the competition of the Big Ten, this choice takes some of the pressure off of his last high school season.

click here for more details











In other news...