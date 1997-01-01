|
The Nocturnal Lyric was a yearly literary zine which printed bizarre horror fiction and poetry.
|
News - update 2016
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#71 was our last isue.
I am sorry to say, this was our last issue. Thank you to all who have made TNL a wonderfully interesting magazine throughout the last quarter of a century (!). Yes, I started it in 1987 and am amazed it lasted this long. I was sad to come to this decision, but honestly, I was tired of doing this year after year. And...writers today do have many more opportunities to get their work out there than they did when I first started. It is now easier than ever to self-publish, or put out your own website or blog.
Good-bye to all our faithful writers and readers, and good luck in all your future endeavors!
--------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------
The TNL Museum!
Finally! A 2016 update to get this museum started!
I scanned and uploaded the entire catalog of "Puff, the Nocturnal Sheep cartoons, going way back to the first one, back in 1988, appearing in issue #6!
|
|
|
Our
PO Box closed at the end of August, 2011. You can reach me through email
now.... TheNocturnallyric
|
|
