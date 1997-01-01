News - update 2016 Trying to downsize and empty the vaults of all our old back issues! Prices are now $1 each for all of them! Stock up on those your work appeared in or get ones you somehow missed HERE! You can order easily using Paypal - or check or money order! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #71 was our last isue. I am sorry to say, this was our last issue. Thank you to all who have made TNL a wonderfully interesting magazine throughout the last quarter of a century (!). Yes, I started it in 1987 and am amazed it lasted this long. I was sad to come to this decision, but honestly, I was tired of doing this year after year. And...writers today do have many more opportunities to get their work out there than they did when I first started. It is now easier than ever to self-publish, or put out your own website or blog. You may send me links to YOUR sites or blogs or anything else you'd like to promote and I'll put together a page of them. Good-bye to all our faithful writers and readers, and good luck in all your future endeavors! -------------------------------------------------------------------- If you were expecting a copy of any issue and have not yet received it, check to see if your name is on our "Missing List". Some copies which were mailed out had been returned and are still hanging around. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- The TNL Museum! Finally! A 2016 update to get this museum started! I scanned and uploaded the entire catalog of "Puff, the Nocturnal Sheep cartoons, going way back to the first one, back in 1988, appearing in issue #6! Enjoy! The Puff Archives