Weird World Magazine is up and running again after a long hiatus. Hopefully, this
updated user friendly page will have enough variety to peak your curiosity
enough to read about unbelievable events happening in the world around us. Using
the internet, we can find information on just about anything. All we have to do is wonder! It's out there!
Starchild
(aliens)
In Chihuahua, Mexico, sixty to
seventy years ago, A young girl was visiting relatives in a small village about
100 miles southwest of Chihuahua. The girl was told to stay out of the caves....................
In Chihuahua, Mexico, sixty to
seventy years ago, A young girl was visiting relatives in a small village about
100 miles southwest of Chihuahua. The girl was told to stay out of the caves....................
In Chihuahua, Mexico, sixty to
seventy years ago, A young girl was visiting relatives in a small village about
100 miles southwest of Chihuahua. The girl was told to stay out of the caves....................
In Chihuahua, Mexico, sixty to
seventy years ago, A young girl was visiting relatives in a small village about
100 miles southwest of Chihuahua. The girl was told to stay out of the caves....................
In Chihuahua, Mexico, sixty to
seventy years ago, A young girl was visiting relatives in a small village about
100 miles southwest of Chihuahua. The girl was told to stay out of the caves....................
FEMA’s Firefighter’s Guide ( The UFO Chapter )
(conspiracies)
If UFO's didn't exist then why would FEMA print a manual on how to
deal with
UFO encounters and crashes. It contains explicit instructions on what to
do.........
If UFO's didn't exist then why would FEMA print a manual on how to
deal with
UFO encounters and crashes. It contains explicit instructions on what to
do.........
If UFO's didn't exist then why would FEMA print a manual on how to
deal with
UFO encounters and crashes. It contains explicit instructions on what to
do.........
If UFO's didn't exist then why would FEMA print a manual on how to
deal with
UFO encounters and crashes. It contains explicit instructions on what to
do.........
If UFO's didn't exist then why would FEMA print a manual on how to
deal with
UFO encounters and crashes. It contains explicit instructions on what to
do.........
Tunguska Meteorite (science)
A new expedition has headed from Krasnoyarsk to Evenkia (central part of
the vast Krasnoyarsk territory) to see into the real nature of the phenomenon
widely known as the Tunguska meteorite...........
A new expedition has headed from Krasnoyarsk to Evenkia (central part of
the vast Krasnoyarsk territory) to see into the real nature of the phenomenon
widely known as the Tunguska meteorite...........
A new expedition has headed from Krasnoyarsk to Evenkia (central part of
the vast Krasnoyarsk territory) to see into the real nature of the phenomenon
widely known as the Tunguska meteorite...........
A new expedition has headed from Krasnoyarsk to Evenkia (central part of
the vast Krasnoyarsk territory) to see into the real nature of the phenomenon
widely known as the Tunguska meteorite...........
A new expedition has headed from Krasnoyarsk to Evenkia (central part of
the vast Krasnoyarsk territory) to see into the real nature of the phenomenon
widely known as the Tunguska meteorite...........
What killed conqueror Alexander the Great?
(ancient mysteries)
Many theories on how he died. From poisoning to the dreaded West
Nile virus.Many believe the latter based on historical accounts of his death.
Many theories on how he died. From poisoning to the dreaded West
Nile virus.Many believe the latter based on historical accounts of his death.
Many theories on how he died. From poisoning to the dreaded West
Nile virus.Many believe the latter based on historical accounts of his death.
Many theories on how he died. From poisoning to the dreaded West
Nile virus.Many believe the latter based on historical accounts of his death.
Many theories on how he died. From poisoning to the dreaded West
Nile virus.Many believe the latter based on historical accounts of his death.
Monkey Walking on Two Legs (animal oddities)
A young monkey at an Israeli zoo has started
walking on its hind legs only —
LIKE humans — after a near death experience, the zoo's veterinarian said
Wednesday.
A young monkey at an Israeli zoo has started
walking on its hind legs only —
LIKE humans — after a near death experience, the zoo's veterinarian said
Wednesday.
A young monkey at an Israeli zoo has started
walking on its hind legs only —
LIKE humans — after a near death experience, the zoo's veterinarian said
Wednesday.
A young monkey at an Israeli zoo has started
walking on its hind legs only —
LIKE humans — after a near death experience, the zoo's veterinarian said
Wednesday.
A young monkey at an Israeli zoo has started
walking on its hind legs only —
LIKE humans — after a near death experience, the zoo's veterinarian said
Wednesday.
Swedes
are going Nessie crazy (cryptozoology)
There is always something new going on. Now it seems than an egg
has been found and it hatched?
There is always something new going on. Now it seems than an egg
has been found and it hatched?
There is always something new going on. Now it seems than an egg
has been found and it hatched?
There is always something new going on. Now it seems than an egg
has been found and it hatched?
There is always something new going on. Now it seems than an egg
has been found and it hatched?
Do you think you may
be an alien abductee?
This webpage list 58 common indicators that may help you determine whether
you are or not.
This webpage list 58 common indicators that may help you determine whether
you are or not.
ALIENS
CONSPIRACIES
SCIENCE
ANIMAL ODDITIES PARANORMAL
WEIRD NEWS
SPACE
MYSTERIES MISSING PERSONS
UFOS
ANY LINKS OR BANNERS YOU
WISH TO ADD PLEASE EMAIL THEM TO
DRAKUS
Past Issues
You are Visitor
No:
This website displays material for recreational and
educational purposes without profit and may contain copyrighted material. Under
the Fair Use act provided for in US.C 107. This webpage is for personal use
only.