ET Bracket Racing Heaven

Here are some hit racers ,with ICQ # and country they are from

Please sign our guest book

Bulletion board for now we are just looking for input on the site and ideas

Classifieds?? go ahead use them

Dimitrov Racing ICQ #13774497.....Canada

Island Drag Racing Association.....Canada

Dialogue Motorsports ICQ #28733812.....USA

Dunn Jr. ICQ #21574074.....USA

Go For Broke Racing ICQ#766296.....USA

Malibu Heaven.....USA

Runnin' Wild.....USA

Stu's Drag Racing.....USA

Blue Bandit Racing.....USA

Dunn racing ICQ #52185054.....USA

Lindkvist Bros Racing (Newest link)

Talbot Racing



More coming soon as we recieve them. This site will be a way for other racers to find each other.

Our goal is to have more racers in contact with each other. We will get cars and info on as soon as possiable.

Please pass the site on so others know we are here. Thanks. If there is a e-mail address or an ICQ #, feel free to contact the drivers.

If you would like your car on this site please just e-mail us with your site info and we will add a link to your page, or picture of your car and info and we will create a page for you for the site. Free of course.